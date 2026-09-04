KANEKA UBIQUINOL WINS NUTRAINGREDIENTS ASIA INGREDIENT OF THE YEAR: HEALTHSPAN AWARD 2026

Award Shines Spotlight on Ubiquinol's Role in Mitochondrial Health and Mitoceutical Innovation in the Global Healthspan Movement

Seventh International Accolade Affirms Kaneka Ubiquinol Leadership in Evidence-Based Mitochondrial Health, Supporting Healthspan from Preconception to Healthy Ageing[i]

The Lancet Public Health, August 2026: Global lifespan-healthspan gap widens to 10.7 years, underscoring the importance of supporting general health and wellbeing throughout life, especially in ageing individuals[ii]

BANGKOK, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaneka Corporation, the sole global manufacturer of Ubiquinol, is thrilled to announce that Kaneka Ubiquinol has been awarded Ingredient of the Year: Healthspan Award at the NutraIngredients-Asia Awards 2026.

The highly coveted award represents Kaneka Ubiquinol's third consecutive recognition at the NutraIngredients-Asia Awards, following Healthy Ageing Ingredient of the Year as the Winner in 2024 and the Innovation in Women's Health Award as a Finalist in 2025.

The latest accolade recognises Kaneka Ubiquinol at a pivotal time in healthcare, as attention increasingly shifts beyond lifespan - the number of years we live - towards healthspan: maintaining health and wellbeing throughout life.

At the heart of this conversation is mitochondrial health. Mitochondria, commonly referred to as the 'powerhouses of the cell', are fundamental to cellular energy production, found in almost every cell in the body[iii]. The endogenous antioxidant Ubiquinol, supports the production of energy in the mitochondria and helps reduce cellular free radical damage[iv]. This growing "mitoceutical" category - nutraceuticals purpose-formulated to support mitochondrial function - is central to advancing healthspan science.

Evidence shows that each heart cell contains approximately 5000+ mitochondria,[v] with every cell in the body powered by mitochondria, supporting energy production from preconception to healthy ageing, placing mitochondrial health at the centre of Kaneka's decades-long research into Ubiquinol[vi].

"To receive our seventh international accolade and third consecutive recognition from NutraIngredients-Asia is an extraordinary honour," said Tsuyoshi Takakuwa, Head of Marketing and Sales (APAC), Supplemental Nutrition Business Division, Kaneka Corporation.

"We sincerely thank the judges, our customers, research partners, healthcare professionals and our team who continue to advance understanding of Ubiquinol and mitochondrial health worldwide. We also congratulate our fellow finalists and winners."

"Our vision extends across the lifespan, supporting healthspan from preconception to general health and wellbeing with ageing. As an innovation partner to brands worldwide, we are committed to combining 50+ years of Ubiquinol research with scientific education, ingredient expertise and collaboration to help advance health solutions globally," said Kazuki Takita, Assistant Manager, Marketing and Sales (APAC), Kaneka Ubiquinol.

Gary Scattergood, Managing Director Asia, William Reed, Publisher of Nutraingredients Asia remarked, "the judges were hugely impressed with the wealth of scientific evidence behind the ingredient, as well as the significant evidence of commercial success across the region, with an impressive line-up of advocates across medical and healthcare practitioners."

ABOUT KANEKA UBIQUINOL

Kaneka Corporation is the sole global manufacturer of clinically researched bioidentical Ubiquinol, produced via an award-winning Japanese natural fermentation process. Backed by 110+ scientific studies, 80+ patents and 50+ years of research, antioxidant-active Ubiquinol supports mitochondrial health, cardiovascular health, cognition, women's health, reproductive health, energy and wellbeing. Listed in 50+ countries in 1,000+ practitioner and OTC nutraceutical brands since 2006.

Kaneka Ubiquinol's adherence to the highest manufacturing standards guarantees a stable ingredient, free from impurities, meeting rigorous quality and sustainability requirements - setting the benchmark for production quality via its unique, globally patented yeast fermentation process.

Kaneka Ubiquinol carries multiple certifications, including HALAL, GRAS, HACCP, NDI, KOSHER, GMP, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, Non-GMO, Non-Animal Origin, and OSHMS.

Kaneka Ubiquinol is the proud winner of multiple awards:

NutraIngredients-Asia Ingredient of the Year: Healthspan Award 2026

Vitafoods Europe Innovation Award 2026 - Most Innovative Consumer-Ready Nutraceutical Finished Product, in partnership with Eqology Pure Arctic Oil Heart & Energy

Tmall Global Marketing Innovation Award 2025

Finalist, NutraIngredients-Asia Innovation in Women's Health Award 2025

Natural Health Products New Zealand Forbes Packaging Marketing Award 2025

CMA Raw Material Supplier of the Year Award 2024

NutraIngredients-Asia Healthy Ageing Ingredient of the Year Award 2024

EMAIL: hello@ubiquinol.net.au

WEBSITE: www.ubiquinol.net.au

[i] Yildirim RM, et al. 2024;(159-160): 52-61. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38330625/ Cirilli I, et al. Antioxidants 2021;10:1325. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8389239/ [ii]https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpub/article/PIIS2468-2667(26)00098-8/fulltext [iii] San-Millán I. Antioxidants (Basel) 2023;12(4):782. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10135185/ Cirilli I, et al. Antioxidants 2021;10:1325. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8389239/ [iv] San-Millán I. Antioxidants (Basel) 2023;12(4):782. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10135185/ Cirilli I, et al. Antioxidants (Basel) 2021;10(1325):1-24. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8389239/ [v] Xianhua Wang et al Mitochondrial flashes regulate ATP homeostasis in the heart eLife 2017;6:e23908. [vi] Cirilli I, et al. Antioxidants 2021;10:1325. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8389239/ San-Millán I. Antioxidants (Basel) 2023;12(4):782. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10135185/

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