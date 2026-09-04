Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - Americas Uranium Corp. (CSE: NUCA) (OTCQB: ASRFF) (FSE: WA7) (the "Company") announces that it has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to provide market-making services, effective August 26, 2026 (the "Effective Date"). VLP will trade the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and any other trading venues on which the Company's securities are listed or quoted, with the objective of maintaining a reasonable and orderly market for the shares. VLP will receive a monthly fee of CAD$5,000 plus applicable HST. The agreement has an initial term of three months, commencing on the Effective Date, and will automatically renew for successive one-month terms unless terminated in accordance with its provisions. Either party may terminate the agreement at any time by providing written notice. Upon termination, VLP will, within 15 business days, return any prepaid monthly fees for periods in which no trading day has occurred. Fees are earned monthly as services are performed, and any unearned portion of a prepaid fee will be refunded or credited on a pro rata basis.

VLP's business address is 1 McGuire Crescent, Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada L9P 1G7. VLP may be contacted at info@vlpinc.net, www.vlpinc.net or +1 416-891-4349. The contact person is John (JC) Cunningham.

About Americas Uranium Corp.:

Americas Uranium Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-potential uranium assets. The company holds a portfolio of 10,872.88 hectares of strategically located properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, one of the world's premier uranium districts. Americas Uranium is advancing early-stage exploration through modern techniques and a disciplined, data-driven approach. The Company is committed to building long-term value through responsible exploration and a focus on high-impact targets in underexplored areas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, the successful commencement and completion of the engagement with VLP and the work to be conducted by VLP. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation the assumption that the Company will continue its engagement with VLP as currently contemplated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312924