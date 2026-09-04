RRP Preferred for High-Field Demonstration and First-of-a-Kind Power Plant Opportunities

Bruker Energy Supercon Technologies (BEST), a segment of Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR), and Luvata Materials Solutions, a Business Unit of Luvata Group (LUVATA) today announced a strategic collaboration to support the rapidly growing demand for superconducting materials and technologies required by next-generation magnetic confinement fusion power demonstration plant projects worldwide.

The BEST-LUVATA collaboration aims to further strengthen and expand industrial readiness and availability of high-performance RRP superconductors to significantly upscale global manufacturing capacity, enhance supply chain flexibility and resilience, and to increase industry's ability to meet the demanding requirements of large-scale, high-field magnetic confinement fusion programs.

Clean, safe and inexhaustible fusion energy has generated unprecedented interest in recent years to power AI, GDP growth and human technological and industrial activities for the future. The most mature fusion technologies require superconductors to confine the energy-producing plasma, which is hotter than the core of the sun. Next-generation RRP superconductors are ideally suited for large and critical projects involving tokamaks and stellarators because of their high-performance, high-current carrying capacity, robustness and materials strength, and availability in industrial quantities.

RRP stands for Rod-Restack Process, an advanced manufacturing technology to produce highest performance niobium-tin (Nb3Sn) superconducting wires with high critical current density (Jc) for high magnetic fields of 12 to 20 Tesla. RRP superconductors have been successfully deployed in the LHC at CERN, in ultra-high field NMR magnets, and in high-field magnet tokamak fusion projects.

Both BEST and LUVATA have extensive experience in advanced superconducting applications and a strong track record of supporting landmark fusion projects worldwide. Together, they previously contributed materials, manufacturing expertise, and technological know-how to major international programs, such ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) and the Wendelstein 7-X stellarator, the world's most advanced superconducting plasma physics facilities.

"The future of fusion energy will depend not only on scientific breakthroughs, but also on the availability of a robust industrial ecosystem capable of delivering reliable high-performance superconductor products at scale," said Dr. Burkhard Prause, President Chief Executive Officer of Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies. By leveraging our complementary capabilities at scaling production for our high-performance and proven RRP superconductors, we aim to further strengthen global superconducting supply chains and support our fusion project customers worldwide

Major fusion programs are underway in Europe, America, China, Japan, and South Korea. These initiatives are driving demand for proven, robust superconducting technologies and experienced large-scale manufacturing partners. The upcoming high-field tokamak and stellarator demand will surpass previous large projects, which were aimed at advancing plasma physics and fusion pilot know-how. For example, Gauss Fusion is evaluating RRP for its high-field stellarator Gauss Industrial Demonstrator and its GIGA fusion power plant platform.

"The fusion sector is entering an exciting phase of growth and industrialization," said Dr. Antti Kilpinen, Executive Vice President Superconductors, at Luvata Materials Solutions. "The emergence of large-scale fusion programs creates a significant opportunity for experienced industrial partners to contribute to the fusion energy industry's development. Together, we aim to strengthen the availability of reliable superconductors for customer success in executing ambitious fusion energy projects."

About Bruker Energy Supercon Technologies (BEST)

BEST, together with Research Instruments GmbH (RI), is the deep-tech segment of Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) focused on advanced superconductors and superconducting solutions, on enabling fusioneering and high-energy fundamental physics research and accelerator technologies, as well as on bespoke EUV semiconductor lithography modules. BEST develops and provides high-performance superconductors, including high-performance RRP conductors, as well as superconducting solutions and key technologies for customers in diverse markets, ranging from life science tools (NMR, EPR, preclinical MRI, gyrotrons, MRMS, other), healthcare (OEM MRI and proton therapy magnets), to magnetic confinement fusion and wind energy demonstrators. BEST is a leading superconducting wire manufacturer, with major manufacturing sites in Germany, the US and the UK. For more than 50 years, our high-performance superconductors have met or exceeded the needs of healthcare, academic and national labs, and deep-tech industrial customers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

About Luvata Materials Solutions (LUVATA)

Luvata Materials Solutions, a Business Unit of Luvata Group, offers a broad portfolio of highly specialized copper products and superconducting wires that play a vital role in many of today's fastest-growing industries. We focus on delivering complex, high-quality copper and other metal products, supported by exceptional technical expertise that creates significant value for our customers. Working closely with customers and partners, we develop innovative solutions for industries including science, electronics, power generation and distribution, renewable energy, healthcare, automotive, and metals and mining. Luvata collaborates extensively with fusion energy companies, research institutes, and universities, and is an active member of FinnFusion. Over the years, we have proudly contributed to leading international fusion projects and research facilities, including ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor), JET, JT-60, and KSTAR, as well as numerous other publicly funded research programs around the world. Luvata Group is part of Mitsubishi Materials Corporation.

For more information, please visit: www.luvata.com.

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