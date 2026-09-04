

EQS Newswire / 04/09/2026 / 09:03 MSK

Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") announces that its ISS STOXX ESG Corporate Rating has been upgraded to "B" from "B-" while the Company has retained "Prime" status, placing it among the industry leaders worldwide. Solidcore ranked in the top decile of the Mining & Integrated Production industry, with an overall Performance Score of 59 and a "Very High" transparency level, as of 28 August 2026. "Prime" status is granted to companies whose ESG performance meets or exceeds a sector-specific threshold. For industries such as mining, ISS STOXX applies its highest Prime threshold. "This upgrade reflects the sustained efforts of our senior management and teams across all our operations to embed responsible business practices throughout the Company. Retaining "Prime" status well above the sector threshold is an important independent validation of our sustainability management systems and our commitment to transparency towards investors and other stakeholders", said Michael Vasilev, Head of Sustainability Reporting at Solidcore Resources. The Company also participates in the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (score of 63, placing Solidcore in the top 10% of mining companies worldwide) and CDP disclosure ("B" for Water Security, "B" for Supplier Engagement and "C" for Climate Change). About Solidcore Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project (Ertis POX) in Kazakhstan. About ISS STOXX ISS STOXX GmbH is a leading global provider of research, analytics and technology solutions for institutional investors and companies, covering corporate governance, sustainability, cyber risk and fund intelligence, as well as market indices under the STOXX and DAX brands. The group is majority-owned by Deutsche Börse Group and serves clients worldwide. The ISS STOXX ESG Corporate Rating assesses companies' environmental, social and corporate governance performance on a twelve-point scale from "A+" (excellent) to "D-" (poor). The assessment is based on approximately 100 industry-specific indicators selected according to their materiality from a pool of more than 700 indicators across a broad range of ESG topics. www.iss-stoxx.com/research-advisory/sustainability-ratings/ Enquiries Investor Relations Media Kirill Kuznetsov Alina Assanova +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ir@solidcore-resources.com Yerkin Uderbay +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@solidcore-resources.kz

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. 04/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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