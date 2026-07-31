Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") announces production results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2026.
"In Q2, our operations delivered healthy results, however cash flow generation was negatively affected by the temporary disruptions in shipment of the dore bars from third-party POX. Shipments returned to their normal pace in July, and we are continuing to target the release of the accumulated inventories and our original production plan of 540 Koz for the full year", said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.
HIGHLIGHTS
PRODUCTION RESULTS
About Solidcore
Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project in Kazakhstan.
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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
Q2 and H1 2026 gold production at Kyzyl increased by 152% and 159% y-o-y to 41 Koz and 122 Koz, respectively. The growth is primarily attributable to the recovery of toll-processing operations at Amursk POX after disruptions in 2025 and the commencement of concentrate toll-processing at the Kazakhmys smelter. In H1, dore production at Kazakhmys and POX contributed 66 Koz and 56 Koz to total production, respectively.
In H1 2026, gold in concentrate volumes decreased on the back of the planned depletion of open-pit reserves at the Eastern part of the pit, which had higher recovery rates.
Stripping volumes decreased due to the gradual scaling-down of open-pit mining operations. The Company plans to begin underground ore mining in 2030.
Ore mined in Q2 decreased in line with the mine plan. The shortfall will be offset in H2 and the full-year mining volume is expected to remain at the 2025 level.
VARVARA
At Varvara, quarterly production increased by 16% y-o-y to 45 Koz, mainly due to higher grades at the leaching circuit, as higher-grade ore from the deeper levels of the southern part of the Komar pit has been fed into the circuit since Q4 2025.
The flotation circuit recorded a decline in production, reflecting lower processing volumes attributable to the depletion of Varvara's high-copper-grade reserves within the current pit. The plant processed mainly third-party material with higher grades, which increased the average grade at the circuit.
DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
SUSTAINABILITY, HEALTH AND SAFETY
During the reporting period, one lost time injury recorded among the Company's employees. Injury was classified as moderate as the result of a fall from mining machinery during maintenance. Following the incident, injured employee has received necessary medical attention. The Company conducted additional safety procedures to reduce relevant risks. No fatalities were recorded among employees or contractors, and no lost-time injuries were recorded among contractors. Accordingly, the total number of days lost due to work-related injuries (DIS) in H1 2026 amounted to 64 days, and the Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) was 0.06 (compared to zero in H1 2025). Safety remains the top priority for Solidcore as we aim to maintain zero fatalities across our operations and among on-site contractors. The Company is committed to implementing initiatives that further enhance health and safety conditions.
The Company is actively working to de-risk its energy supply while reducing costs and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. During Q2, construction of the 40 MW gas-piston power plant at Varvara, which complements the previously commissioned 23 MW solar power plant, progressed in line with schedule. All major equipment has been delivered, fabrication of the structural steel frameworks for the planned buildings has been completed, and construction works are ongoing. Commissioning of the plant is scheduled for the end of 2026. At Kyzyl, active engineering and pre-construction works are also underway for the 17 MW solar power plant, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2027.
31/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.