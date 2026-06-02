

EQS Newswire / 02/06/2026 / 09:19 MSK

Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of His Excellency (HE) Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, the President of Oman Investment Authority, as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board with effect from 1 June 2026. Omar Bahram will move from the role of Chair of the Board to become Vice-Chair while continuing to serve as a Non-Executive Director. "I am pleased to be nominated for this role and look forward to working closely with management and the Board to support the Company's development. Solidcore is a key investment in the region for the Sultanate of Oman and my focus will be on strengthening long-term value creation and helping develop and protect our investment through effective governance and strategic oversight", said Abdulsalam Al Murshidi. "It is a great honor to welcome His Excellency Abdulsalam Al Murshidi as Chair of the Board. His background, strategic perspective, and long-term commitment as the key shareholder representative will be a strong asset as we continue executing our growth strategy and building sustainable value for all stakeholders", said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc. The appointment of HE Abdulsalam Al Murshidi was proposed by the Company's major shareholder Maaden International Investment and approved by the Board. He will stand for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Solidcore, to be held on 24 June 2026 (the "AGM"). The number of Board members will remain unchanged at eight with the majority of the Board remaining independent. Further to this change the new composition of the Board Committees is as follows: The Audit and Risk Committee: Steven Dashevsky (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Richard Sharko.

The Remuneration Committee: Richard Sharko (Chair), Janat Berdalina, Evgueni Konovalenko.

The Nomination Committee: Evgueni Konovalenko (Chair), Janat Berdalina, Pascale Jeannin Perez.

The Safety and Sustainability Committee: Janat Berdalina (Chair), Steven Dashevsky, Pascale Jeannin Perez, Vitaly Nesis.

The Investment Committee: Omar Bahram, Steven Dashevsky, Evgueni Konovalenko, Vitaly Nesis. His Excellency Abdulsalam Al Murshidi HE Abdulsalam Al Murshidi currently serves as the President of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the Sovereign Wealth Fund of the Sultanate of Oman. As part of his duties in OIA, he is the Chairman of the Board of the Gulf Investment Corporation, Kuwait and Governor representing the Sultanate of Oman on the Asian Investment Infrastructure Bank (AIIB) Board of Governors. He is also a member of the Global Commission on Science Missions for Sustainability, International Science Council. He has previously held other positions and founded various industrial, commercial and investment companies in the region. HE Abdulsalam Al Murshidi graduated with distinction from the University of Aberdeen, U.K. with a Master's Degree of Science in Petroleum Geology (1996). He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Geophysics from the University of Arizona, USA (1989). Current directorships: President of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) (2020 - present);

Governor at the Board of Governors of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) (2020 - present);

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) (2026 - present);

Member of the Global Commission on Science Missions for Sustainability, International Science Council (2021 - present);

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman Investment Bank (2024 - present). There is no further information required to be disclosed under Rule 2.6 ?f the Market Disclosure Rules Appendix of the AIX Business Rules. About Solidcore Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project (Ertis POX) in Kazakhstan. Enquiries Investor Relations Media Kirill Kuznetsov Alina Assanova +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ir@solidcore-resources.com Yerkin Uderbay +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@solidcore-resources.kz

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. 02/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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