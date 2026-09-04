DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 September 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 3 September 2026 it purchased a total of 109,357 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 39,357 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.8500 GBP2.4400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.7100 GBP2.3300 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.7902 GBP2.3864

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,749,461 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,347 2.7250 XDUB 08:08:53 00030980345TRDU0 1,309 2.7250 XDUB 08:08:53 00030980344TRDU0 1,177 2.7200 XDUB 08:25:41 00030980420TRDU0 1,343 2.7200 XDUB 08:25:41 00030980419TRDU0 1,372 2.7100 XDUB 08:34:08 00030980432TRDU0 1,206 2.7150 XDUB 08:34:08 00030980434TRDU0 1,169 2.7150 XDUB 08:34:08 00030980433TRDU0 2,679 2.7500 XDUB 08:55:39 00030980504TRDU0 1,314 2.7450 XDUB 08:55:39 00030980506TRDU0 1,335 2.7350 XDUB 09:02:56 00030980531TRDU0 1,330 2.7600 XDUB 09:16:11 00030980650TRDU0 1,312 2.7550 XDUB 09:16:12 00030980652TRDU0 1,316 2.7600 XDUB 09:42:38 00030980701TRDU0 2,446 2.7550 XDUB 09:42:49 00030980705TRDU0 1,167 2.7600 XDUB 11:46:47 00030980982TRDU0 1,260 2.7550 XDUB 12:31:17 00030981043TRDU0 1,235 2.7500 XDUB 12:35:49 00030981060TRDU0 128 2.7450 XDUB 12:41:43 00030981072TRDU0 1,482 2.7550 XDUB 12:48:15 00030981097TRDU0 6 2.7600 XDUB 13:03:19 00030981113TRDU0 1,340 2.7600 XDUB 13:03:19 00030981112TRDU0 1,406 2.7600 XDUB 13:09:45 00030981118TRDU0 1,211 2.7600 XDUB 13:16:39 00030981140TRDU0 541 2.7550 XDUB 13:16:39 00030981143TRDU0 1,164 2.7550 XDUB 13:16:39 00030981142TRDU0 626 2.7550 XDUB 13:16:39 00030981141TRDU0 1,243 2.7850 XDUB 14:23:58 00030981456TRDU0 1,163 2.7950 XDUB 14:38:49 00030981549TRDU0 1,355 2.8100 XDUB 14:51:13 00030981595TRDU0 3,659 2.8100 XDUB 14:51:13 00030981594TRDU0 1,335 2.8250 XDUB 15:02:27 00030981629TRDU0 3,651 2.8200 XDUB 15:10:42 00030981648TRDU0 1,386 2.8250 XDUB 15:10:42 00030981647TRDU0 1,303 2.8250 XDUB 15:20:43 00030981662TRDU0 2,523 2.8250 XDUB 15:30:07 00030981695TRDU0 91 2.8250 XDUB 15:40:59 00030981711TRDU0 1,357 2.8300 XDUB 15:45:07 00030981745TRDU0 722 2.8450 XDUB 16:04:21 00030981856TRDU0 1,202 2.8500 XDUB 16:08:00 00030981883TRDU0 4,020 2.8500 XDUB 16:08:00 00030981882TRDU0 1,378 2.8450 XDUB 16:13:26 00030981914TRDU0 1,316 2.8450 XDUB 16:13:26 00030981913TRDU0 1,387 2.8450 XDUB 16:13:26 00030981912TRDU0 1,244 2.8400 XDUB 16:17:14 00030981925TRDU0 1,194 2.8400 XDUB 16:17:14 00030981924TRDU0 1,341 2.8400 XDUB 16:17:14 00030981923TRDU0 1,343 2.8350 XDUB 16:18:29 00030981931TRDU0 1,338 2.8400 XDUB 16:20:00 00030981937TRDU0 1,323 2.8350 XDUB 16:23:31 00030981961TRDU0 905 2.8350 XDUB 16:23:31 00030981960TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 779 2.3550 XLON 08:08:41 00030980342TRDU0 51 2.3550 XLON 08:08:41 00030980341TRDU0 2,960 2.3500 XLON 08:08:53 00030980343TRDU0 888 2.3300 XLON 08:34:08 00030980431TRDU0 922 2.3350 XLON 08:34:08 00030980430TRDU0 889 2.3650 XLON 08:55:39 00030980503TRDU0 917 2.3600 XLON 08:55:39 00030980505TRDU0 233 2.3550 XLON 09:02:56 00030980529TRDU0 791 2.3550 XLON 09:02:56 00030980528TRDU0 1,027 2.3700 XLON 09:16:11 00030980651TRDU0 2,224 2.3700 XLON 09:42:49 00030980704TRDU0 975 2.3900 XLON 10:22:29 00030980847TRDU0 11 2.3900 XLON 10:37:19 00030980870TRDU0 904 2.3900 XLON 10:37:19 00030980869TRDU0 930 2.3800 XLON 10:47:58 00030980893TRDU0 962 2.3850 XLON 10:47:58 00030980892TRDU0 922 2.3800 XLON 10:47:58 00030980894TRDU0 1,004 2.3800 XLON 11:28:08 00030980961TRDU0 1,036 2.3750 XLON 11:28:08 00030980962TRDU0 1,066 2.3700 XLON 11:59:00 00030981004TRDU0 1,056 2.3700 XLON 12:01:00 00030981005TRDU0 902 2.3700 XLON 12:35:22 00030981057TRDU0 1,833 2.3650 XLON 12:38:47 00030981063TRDU0 939 2.3700 XLON 13:16:39 00030981139TRDU0 948 2.3850 XLON 13:25:21 00030981159TRDU0 906 2.3850 XLON 13:41:34 00030981226TRDU0 947 2.3850 XLON 13:49:02 00030981240TRDU0 949 2.3950 XLON 14:04:05 00030981399TRDU0 893 2.4000 XLON 14:23:58 00030981455TRDU0 992 2.4200 XLON 14:51:13 00030981593TRDU0 935 2.4100 XLON 14:51:48 00030981604TRDU0 927 2.4300 XLON 15:10:42 00030981649TRDU0 956 2.4300 XLON 15:20:43 00030981669TRDU0 883 2.4350 XLON 15:20:43 00030981663TRDU0 707 2.4350 XLON 15:45:02 00030981744TRDU0 278 2.4350 XLON 15:45:02 00030981743TRDU0 999 2.4400 XLON 16:15:46 00030981921TRDU0 986 2.4400 XLON 16:15:46 00030981920TRDU0 901 2.4350 XLON 16:23:31 00030981959TRDU0 956 2.4350 XLON 16:23:31 00030981958TRDU0 973 2.4350 XLON 16:23:31 00030981957TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 442042 EQS News ID: 2393640 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 04, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)