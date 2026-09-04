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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
04.09.26 | 08:05
2,840 Euro
+5,58 % +0,150
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8252,89508:58
Dow Jones News
04.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

4 September 2026 

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that on 3 September 2026 it purchased a total of 109,357 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

                                Euronext Dublin    London Stock Exchange 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased              70,000         39,357 
 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)            EUR2.8500        GBP2.4400 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)             EUR2.7100        GBP2.3300 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)    EUR2.7902        GBP2.3864

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,749,461 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name       Cairn Homes plc 
 
LEI           635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
 
ISIN           IE00BWY4ZF18 
 
Intermediary Name    Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
 
Intermediary Code    GDBSIE21XXX 
 
Timezone         BST 
 
Currency         EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares   Price per Share (EUR)  Trading venue   Time of transaction   Transaction Reference Number 
 
1,347        2.7250          XDUB       08:08:53        00030980345TRDU0 
 
1,309        2.7250          XDUB       08:08:53        00030980344TRDU0 
 
1,177        2.7200          XDUB       08:25:41        00030980420TRDU0 
 
1,343        2.7200          XDUB       08:25:41        00030980419TRDU0 
 
1,372        2.7100          XDUB       08:34:08        00030980432TRDU0 
 
1,206        2.7150          XDUB       08:34:08        00030980434TRDU0 
 
1,169        2.7150          XDUB       08:34:08        00030980433TRDU0 
 
2,679        2.7500          XDUB       08:55:39        00030980504TRDU0 
 
1,314        2.7450          XDUB       08:55:39        00030980506TRDU0 
 
1,335        2.7350          XDUB       09:02:56        00030980531TRDU0 
 
1,330        2.7600          XDUB       09:16:11        00030980650TRDU0 
 
1,312        2.7550          XDUB       09:16:12        00030980652TRDU0 
 
1,316        2.7600          XDUB       09:42:38        00030980701TRDU0 
 
2,446        2.7550          XDUB       09:42:49        00030980705TRDU0 
 
1,167        2.7600          XDUB       11:46:47        00030980982TRDU0 
 
1,260        2.7550          XDUB       12:31:17        00030981043TRDU0 
 
1,235        2.7500          XDUB       12:35:49        00030981060TRDU0 
 
128         2.7450          XDUB       12:41:43        00030981072TRDU0 
 
1,482        2.7550          XDUB       12:48:15        00030981097TRDU0 
 
6          2.7600          XDUB       13:03:19        00030981113TRDU0 
 
1,340        2.7600          XDUB       13:03:19        00030981112TRDU0 
 
1,406        2.7600          XDUB       13:09:45        00030981118TRDU0 
 
1,211        2.7600          XDUB       13:16:39        00030981140TRDU0 
 
541         2.7550          XDUB       13:16:39        00030981143TRDU0 
 
1,164        2.7550          XDUB       13:16:39        00030981142TRDU0 
 
626         2.7550          XDUB       13:16:39        00030981141TRDU0 
 
1,243        2.7850          XDUB       14:23:58        00030981456TRDU0 
 
1,163        2.7950          XDUB       14:38:49        00030981549TRDU0 
 
1,355        2.8100          XDUB       14:51:13        00030981595TRDU0 
 
3,659        2.8100          XDUB       14:51:13        00030981594TRDU0 
 
1,335        2.8250          XDUB       15:02:27        00030981629TRDU0 
 
3,651        2.8200          XDUB       15:10:42        00030981648TRDU0 
 
1,386        2.8250          XDUB       15:10:42        00030981647TRDU0 
 
1,303        2.8250          XDUB       15:20:43        00030981662TRDU0 
 
2,523        2.8250          XDUB       15:30:07        00030981695TRDU0 
 
91          2.8250          XDUB       15:40:59        00030981711TRDU0 
 
1,357        2.8300          XDUB       15:45:07        00030981745TRDU0 
 
722         2.8450          XDUB       16:04:21        00030981856TRDU0 
 
1,202        2.8500          XDUB       16:08:00        00030981883TRDU0 
 
4,020        2.8500          XDUB       16:08:00        00030981882TRDU0 
 
1,378        2.8450          XDUB       16:13:26        00030981914TRDU0 
 
1,316        2.8450          XDUB       16:13:26        00030981913TRDU0 
 
1,387        2.8450          XDUB       16:13:26        00030981912TRDU0 
 
1,244        2.8400          XDUB       16:17:14        00030981925TRDU0 
 
1,194        2.8400          XDUB       16:17:14        00030981924TRDU0 
 
1,341        2.8400          XDUB       16:17:14        00030981923TRDU0 
 
1,343        2.8350          XDUB       16:18:29        00030981931TRDU0 
 
1,338        2.8400          XDUB       16:20:00        00030981937TRDU0 
 
1,323        2.8350          XDUB       16:23:31        00030981961TRDU0 
 
905         2.8350          XDUB       16:23:31        00030981960TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares   Price per Share (GBP)  Trading venue   Time of transaction   Transaction Reference Number 
 
779         2.3550          XLON       08:08:41        00030980342TRDU0 
 
51          2.3550          XLON       08:08:41        00030980341TRDU0 
 
2,960        2.3500          XLON       08:08:53        00030980343TRDU0 
 
888         2.3300          XLON       08:34:08        00030980431TRDU0 
 
922         2.3350          XLON       08:34:08        00030980430TRDU0 
 
889         2.3650          XLON       08:55:39        00030980503TRDU0 
 
917         2.3600          XLON       08:55:39        00030980505TRDU0 
 
233         2.3550          XLON       09:02:56        00030980529TRDU0 
 
791         2.3550          XLON       09:02:56        00030980528TRDU0 
 
1,027        2.3700          XLON       09:16:11        00030980651TRDU0 
 
2,224        2.3700          XLON       09:42:49        00030980704TRDU0 
 
975         2.3900          XLON       10:22:29        00030980847TRDU0 
 
11          2.3900          XLON       10:37:19        00030980870TRDU0 
 
904         2.3900          XLON       10:37:19        00030980869TRDU0 
 
930         2.3800          XLON       10:47:58        00030980893TRDU0 
 
962         2.3850          XLON       10:47:58        00030980892TRDU0 
 
922         2.3800          XLON       10:47:58        00030980894TRDU0 
 
1,004        2.3800          XLON       11:28:08        00030980961TRDU0 
 
1,036        2.3750          XLON       11:28:08        00030980962TRDU0 
 
1,066        2.3700          XLON       11:59:00        00030981004TRDU0 
 
1,056        2.3700          XLON       12:01:00        00030981005TRDU0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

902         2.3700          XLON       12:35:22        00030981057TRDU0 
 
1,833        2.3650          XLON       12:38:47        00030981063TRDU0 
 
939         2.3700          XLON       13:16:39        00030981139TRDU0 
 
948         2.3850          XLON       13:25:21        00030981159TRDU0 
 
906         2.3850          XLON       13:41:34        00030981226TRDU0 
 
947         2.3850          XLON       13:49:02        00030981240TRDU0 
 
949         2.3950          XLON       14:04:05        00030981399TRDU0 
 
893         2.4000          XLON       14:23:58        00030981455TRDU0 
 
992         2.4200          XLON       14:51:13        00030981593TRDU0 
 
935         2.4100          XLON       14:51:48        00030981604TRDU0 
 
927         2.4300          XLON       15:10:42        00030981649TRDU0 
 
956         2.4300          XLON       15:20:43        00030981669TRDU0 
 
883         2.4350          XLON       15:20:43        00030981663TRDU0 
 
707         2.4350          XLON       15:45:02        00030981744TRDU0 
 
278         2.4350          XLON       15:45:02        00030981743TRDU0 
 
999         2.4400          XLON       16:15:46        00030981921TRDU0 
 
986         2.4400          XLON       16:15:46        00030981920TRDU0 
 
901         2.4350          XLON       16:23:31        00030981959TRDU0 
 
956         2.4350          XLON       16:23:31        00030981958TRDU0 
 
973         2.4350          XLON       16:23:31        00030981957TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 442042 
EQS News ID:  2393640 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2393640&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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