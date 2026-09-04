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WKN: A3DK4Z | ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 | Ticker-Symbol: F1B
Stuttgart
04.09.26 | 10:02
1,988 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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LHYFE SA Chart 1 Jahr
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1,9882,00010:26
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Actusnews Wire
04.09.2026 08:53 Uhr
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LHYFE: Listing transfer of Lhyfe's shares to the Euronext Growth Paris market effective on 8 September 2026

Nantes (France) - 4 September 2026 - 8:30 am - Lhyfe (FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent producer of green hydrogen for the decarbonisation of industry and mobility, announces that the transfer of the listing of its shares from the regulated market Euronext Paris (Compartment C) to Euronext Growth Paris will be effective on 8 September 2026. The application for admission of the Company's shares to Euronext Growth Paris was approved by Euronext's Admissions Committee on 2 September 2026.

As indicated in previous press releases, this transfer, implemented by the Board of Directors of Lhyfe following the authorisation granted by the Combined General Meeting of shareholders held on 22 May 2026, is intended to enable the Company to be listed on a market offering a regulatory framework better suited to its size and stage of maturity, while enhancing its visibility among investors specializing in the support of innovative, high-growth companies. The listing transfer will also allow the Company to benefit from certain regulatory relief and to reduce some of its costs, while continuing to benefit from the appeal of the financial markets.

The Company will continue to provide accurate, true and fair information, and will retain, as best practices, certain governance and financial reporting rules applicable on the regulated Euronext Paris market, including the maintenance of the IFRS accounting framework and the audit committee. Furthermore, the liquidity contract entered into by Lhyfe will be maintained following the transfer.

The Information Document prepared in connection with this transfer is available (in French only) on the Company's website (https://fr.lhyfe.com/investisseurs/documents-financiers/).

The ISIN code identifying the shares remains unchanged (FR0014009YQ1) and the mnemonic code will become ALHYF as from 8 September 2026.

In connection with its transfer to Euronext Growth Paris, Lhyfe is supported by CIC CIB as listing sponsor.

Final timetable for the transaction

  • 3 September 2026: Notification by Euronext of the decision to admit Lhyfe's shares to Euronext Growth Paris.
  • 4 September 2026: Publication of a press release by the Company announcing its listing transfer and posting of the Information Document on the Company's website and on Euronext's website.
  • 4 September 2026: Publication of a Euronext market notice announcing the delisting of Lhyfe's ordinary shares from Euronext Paris, and publication of a Euronext market notice announcing the admission of Lhyfe's ordinary shares (ALHYF) to Euronext Growth Paris.
  • 8 September 2026: Effective transfer: delisting of Lhyfe's shares from Euronext Paris (before market open) and admission of Lhyfe's shares to Euronext Growth Paris (at market open) - first day of trading.
About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Through its production sites and portfolio of projects, it seeks to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, fostering a virtuous energy model that both decarbonises entire sectors of industry and transport, and enhances regional energy sovereignty.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. Since then, Lhyfe has installed four other production sites and has several sites under construction or extension across Europe. In September 2025, Lhyfe became Europe's largest producer of bulk RFNBO hydrogen from the electrolysis of water.
Lhyfe is represented in 11 European countries and had 188 staff at the end of December 2025.
For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
yoann.nguyen@lhyfe.com		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100041-lhyfe-pr-effective-transfert-on-euronext-growth-04092026-uk.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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