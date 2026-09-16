LHYFE: H2APEX and Lhyfe expand partnership to support Germany's growing hydrogen market

Expanded agreement strengthens renewable hydrogen availability and supports growing demand from mobility and industry in Germany.

Rostock (Germany), Grevenmacher (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), Nantes (France), September 16th, 2026 - H2APEX Group SCA (ISIN: LU0472835155), a leading developer and operator of green hydrogen plants for the decarbonization of industry, infrastructure and mobility, and Lhyfe (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALHYF), one of the pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen for the decarbonisation of mobility and industry, have expanded their partnership to support the growing demand for renewable hydrogen in Germany.

Under an extended agreement, Lhyfe will provide up to 100 tonnes of RFNBO-certified renewable hydrogen to H2APEX per year over the two coming years. The agreement builds on an existing cooperation between the two companies and further strengthens the availability of renewable hydrogen for mobility and industrial applications across Germany.

Germany is one of Europe's most dynamic hydrogen markets. Increasing demand from mobility and industry, combined with evolving regulatory requirements for renewable fuels, is accelerating the market ramp-up and creating a growing need for reliable renewable hydrogen supply chains.

The partnership brings together two established players operating along the hydrogen value chain. The expanded agreement reflects a broader development in the green hydrogen market. As new production capacities come online at different times across many projects and demand continues to grow in parallel, sourcing available certified volumes of green hydrogen through such agreements is becoming one way to ensure a reliable supply for customers. Both H2APEX and Lhyfe are committed to supporting the transition towards a climate-neutral energy system through scalable access to renewable hydrogen as the German and European markets continue to grow.

Matthieu Guesné, Founder and CEO of Lhyfe, states: "Germany continues to be one of Europe's most important hydrogen markets. Expanding our cooperation with H2APEX reflects the increasing demand for RFNBO-certified renewable hydrogen and underlines the importance of strong partnerships across the hydrogen value chain. Together, we are helping customers accelerate their decarbonisation efforts while supporting the development of a robust hydrogen ecosystem."

Peter Rößner, CEO of H2APEX Group, comments: "Security and reliability of supply are our highest priorities. At the same time, demand for green hydrogen is growing faster than new production assets can currently be brought into operation across the market. Customers increasingly perceive H2APEX as a trusted partner that can deliver comprehensive hydrogen solutions along the entire value chain. To meet this growing demand, we combine our own production capacities and infrastructure projects with long-term partnerships such as our cooperation with Lhyfe. This enables us to provide customers with reliable and scalable access to renewable hydrogen while supporting the hydrogen market ramp-up in Germany."

The partnership reflects a broader market development. As hydrogen projects, infrastructure and demand continue to grow, cooperation between producers, infrastructure providers and end users is becoming increasingly important. By combining renewable hydrogen production with downstream infrastructure and customer solutions, Lhyfe and H2APEX are helping to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen in Germany and across Europe.

About H2APEX

The operational core of H2APEX was founded in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in 2000 and has been fully focused on clean hydrogen production, storage and distribution since 2012. This makes the company one of the pioneers in this field. H2APEX's goal is to become an internationally established developer and operator of hydrogen plants. In its core business, H2APEX develops, builds, sells or operates green hydrogen plants with an electrolysis capacity of up to 2 GW. These are used to decarbonize industrial value chains and produce green hydrogen. They are used, for example, in the steel, chemical and cement industries as well as other energy-intensive industries. In addition, the company offers facilities for infrastructure and logistics, especially for industrial use in warehouses, ports and production facilities.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Through its production sites and portfolio of projects, it seeks to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, fostering a virtuous energy model that both decarbonises entire sectors of industry and transport and enhances regional energy sovereignty.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. Since then, Lhyfe has installed four other production sites and has several sites under construction or extension across Europe. In September 2025, Lhyfe became Europe's largest producer of bulk RFNBO hydrogen from the electrolysis of water.

Lhyfe is represented in 11 European countries and had 188 staff at the end of December 2025. The company is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - ALHYF).

More information at Lhyfe.com

Click to access the Lhyfe Media Kit (press releases and visuals)

Contacts:



H2APEX:

Investors Relations

Henriette Siegel

Phone: +49 381 799902-320

E-mail: investor.relations@h2apex.com

Timmermannsstrat 2a

18055 Rostock

www.h2apex.com



Lhyfe: Industry Press Relations

Nouvelle Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com Financial Press Relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Investor Relations

LHYFE

Yoann Nguyen

investors@lhyfe.com

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