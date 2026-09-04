

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - As per Reuters, U.S. Federal Communications Commission has requested a Federal Court to dismiss the lawsuit against FCC filed by Disney. As per the agency, the case can proceed only in a appeals court. The hearing in the Federal Court is scheduled for October 6.



The FCC has been investigating The Walt Disney Company (DIS), its American Broadcasting Company, and its subsidiaries for compliance with its obligations as a licensed broadcaster. In April, the agency directed ABC to file license renewals for all of their licensed TV stations.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News