Framework agreement represents largest European weapon sight procurement in company history

German Bundeswehr order builds on growing demand for advanced thermal weapon sights

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced that Teledyne Qioptiq has received the first option from the German Bundeswehr for PHOENIX-XR cooled weapons sights valued at more than $21 million. This is part of the previously announced framework agreement between Germany and Teledyne Qioptiq valued at up to $175 million. Upon completion of this tranche, Teledyne Qioptiq will have delivered more than 1,000 PHOENIX-XR units to the German Ministry of Defence, reinforcing the company's position as Europe's leading supplier of ITAR-free cooled thermal weapon sights.

This award marks the largest European procurement of cooled thermal weapon sights in Teledyne Qioptiq's history and highlights the company's growing momentum in advanced soldier-system imaging technologies. Teledyne Qioptiq continues to support major defence programmes across Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America with advanced optical and imaging solutions for dismounted soldier systems, vehicle platforms and airborne applications.

"This contract underscores our commitment to equipping today's soldiers with the most advanced and dependable optical capabilities available," said Peter White, Senior Vice President, Optical Systems Managing Director, Teledyne Qioptiq. "Our systems are designed to perform in the most challenging conditions, and we are proud to support our customer's mission readiness and long-term modernisation goals

The PHOENIX-XR is a high-performance cooled Medium Wave Infrared (MWIR) clip-on thermal weapon sight engineered for long-range precision engagement. Its advanced sensor delivers significantly enhanced Detection, Recognition and Identification (DRI) capability, giving dismounted soldiers superior situational awareness and target acquisition in complex operational environments.

Deliveries under this option are scheduled to begin early next year, with completion aligned to the Bundeswehr's deployment timeline.

About Teledyne Qioptiq Optical Solutions

Teledyne Qioptiq Optical Solutions has over 60 years of experience delivering advanced optical and optronic solutions for defence, aerospace, and space applications. The company specialises in high-performance imaging, precision optics, and integrated systems that enable mission success in the world's most demanding environments. For more information, visit www.teledyneqioptiq.co.uk.

About Teledyne

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Gary Jamieson, Vice President Sales Marketing

Teledyne Qioptiq

Email: Gary.Jamieson@Teledyne.com