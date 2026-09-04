

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production expanded for the first time in six months in July, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The volume of industrial production rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in July, reversing a 4.6 percent increase in June.



Among sectors, output produced in the utility sector recovered sharply by 16.0 percent annually in July, and manufacturing production also logged a renewed upturn of 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, the annual growth in mining and quarrying moderated notably to 13.5 percent from 26.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.9 percent in July, in contrast to a 2.3 percent decline in June.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News