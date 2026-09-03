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WKN: 867590 | ISIN: CA7751092007 | Ticker-Symbol: RCIB
Frankfurt
04.09.26 | 08:09
32,520 Euro
+3,40 % +1,070
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2026 22:48 Uhr
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Rogers Communications Inc.: Rogers and Quebecor Agree to New 12-Year Sublicensing Deal for National NHL Games in French

TVA Sports to broadcast up to 350 regular-season NHL games

Montréal Canadiens: 32 regular-season games and exclusive rights to Stanley Cup Playoffs games in French

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications and Quebecor today announced a new 12-year sublicensing agreement for French-language national NHL games, beginning with the 2026-27 season. As an official French-language NHL broadcaster, TVA Sports and TVA Sports Direct will distribute all games covered by the new agreement, with the illico+ platform joining the broadcast ecosystem.

Starting with the 2026-27 season, Quebecor will hold the French broadcasting rights for up to 350 regular season NHL games per season, including 32 Montréal Canadiens regular-season games and all Montréal Canadiens games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This includes 10 more regular-season Montréal games than under the previous agreement; six of the eight First Round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs; three of the four Second Round series; the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final; and all NHL tentpole events.

"Quebecor's executive leadership and Board of Directors are proud to carry on a long-standing tradition that brings together French-speaking Canadians around the NHL and the Montréal Canadiens," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor, also thanking the League and Rogers for recognizing what we have been building together since 2014. "Premium sports content, such as NHL hockey and Montréal Canadiens games, remains a unique driver for rallying audiences in real time. We consider ourselves fortunate to be a partner in our national sport and to offer French-speaking Canadians even more Habs games on our local platforms. We are also grateful for the close collaboration of the Montréal Canadiens organization."

"For Rogers, ensuring hockey fans have comprehensive French-language coverage of NHL games is a top priority," said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. "We have had a terrific partnership with TVA Sports for many years, and we look forward to continuing to work together to deliver more NHL games to more French-speaking Quebecers and Canadians."

"For the past 12 seasons, TVA Sports' French-language broadcasts have connected our game with millions of passionate hockey fans across Quebec and Canada," said Gary Bettman, Commissioner, NHL. "Our expanded partnership with Rogers and Quebecor reflects our shared commitment to serving fans, growing the game, and ensuring that hockey's biggest moments are available to all audiences."

Last year, Rogers and the NHL announced a 12-year agreement for the national media rights to NHL games on all platforms in Canada, from the 2026-27 through the 2037-38 seasons.

About Rogers Communications Inc.
Rogers is Canada's communications, sports and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

About Quebecor
Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 11,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

Media Contacts:
Rogers, media@rci.rogers.com
Quebecor, media@quebecor.com
NHL, Jennifer Neziol, jneziol@nhl.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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