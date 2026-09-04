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WKN: 867590 | ISIN: CA7751092007 | Ticker-Symbol: RCIB
Frankfurt
03.09.26 | 08:01
31,450 Euro
+0,54 % +0,170
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,54032,85007:37
32,54032,85007:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QUEBECOR
QUEBECOR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUEBECOR INC38,600+1,05 %
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC31,450+0,54 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.