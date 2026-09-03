AGF Management Ltd.: AGF Reports August 2026 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets of $74.2 billion as at August 31, 2026.
AUM
($ billions)
August 31,
2026
July 31,
2026
% Change
Month-
Over-Month
August 31,
2025
% Change
Year-Over-
Year
|Total Mutual Fund
|-
|37.5
|-
|37.3
|-
|32.9
|Exchange-traded
funds + Separately
managed accounts
|-
|5.5
|-
|5.8
|-
|3.5
|Segregated
accounts and Sub-
advisory
|-
|5.8
|-
|6.4
|-
|6.7
|AGF Private Wealth
|-
|9.7
|-
|9.8
|-
|9.0
|Subtotal
(before AGF Capital
Partners AUM and
fee-earning assets1-
|-
|58.5
|-
|59.3
|-
|52.1
|AGF Capital
Partners
|-
|13.6
|-
|13.7
|-
|2.6
|Total AUM
|-
|72.1
|-
|73.0
|-1.2:
|-
|54.7
|31.8:
|AGF Capital
Partners fee-earning
assets1
|-
|2.1
|-
|2.1
|-
|2.1
|Total AUM and fee-
earning assets1
|-
|74.2
|-
|75.1
|-1.2:
|-
|56.8
|30.6:
|Average Daily
Mutual Fund AUM
|-
|37.9
|-
|37.8
|-
|32.8
|Mutual Fund AUM by Category
|August 31,
|July 31,
|August 31,
|($ billions)
|2026
|2026
|2025
|Domestic Equity Funds
|-
|4.9
|-
|4.8
|-
|4.7
|U.S. and International Equity Funds
|-
|25.0
|-
|24.9
|-
|21.0
|Domestic Balanced Funds
|-
|0.1
|-
|0.1
|-
|0.1
|U.S. and International Balanced Funds
|-
|1.4
|-
|1.4
|-
|1.3
|Domestic Fixed Income Funds
|-
|2.3
|-
|2.3
|-
|2.2
|U.S. and International Fixed Income
Funds
|-
|3.4
|-
|3.4
|-
|3.3
|Domestic Money Market Funds
|-
|0.4
|-
|0.4
|-
|0.3
|Total Mutual Fund AUM
|-
|37.5
|-
|37.3
|-
|32.9
AGF Capital Partners AUM and fee-
earning assets
($ billions)
August 31,
2026
July 31,
2026
August 31,
2025
|AGF Capital Partners AUM
|-
|13.6
|-
|13.7
|-
|2.6
|AGF Capital Partners fee-earning
assets1
|-
|2.1
|-
|2.1
|-
|2.1
|Total AGF Capital Partners AUM and
fee-earning assets1
|-
|15.7
|-
|15.8
|-
|4.7
1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.
About AGF Management Limited
Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.
AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $74 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.
AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:
Nick Smerek
VP, Financial Planning & Analysis
416-865-4337, InvestorRelations@agf.com