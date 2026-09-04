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WKN: A42FGV | ISIN: CA65563W1014 | Ticker-Symbol: J6K
Frankfurt
04.09.26 | 08:09
0,031 Euro
+11,43 % +0,003
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NORDIQUE CRITICAL METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0310,04010:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2026 01:36 Uhr
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Nordique Critical Metals Inc.: Nordique Critical Metals Provides Update on Kwyjibo Rare Earth Project

MONTREAL, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordique Critical Metals Inc. (formerly, Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.) (TSXV: NQC | FRA: Z36 | OTCQB: JORFF) ("NQC" or the "Company") is pleased to report an update on its work programs required to acquire (the "Acquisition") and exercise its option to earn an undivided interest of up to 80% in the Kwyjibo Rare Earth Project (the "Project"), subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

Further to the Company's press release dated August 12, 2026, NQC has submitted the Project's preliminary economic assessment technical report (the "Report") and corresponding financial plan to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), the submissions of which are conditions to closing set out in the conditional approval letter of the TSXV. The Report was subsequently filed by the Company on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company is currently awaiting feedback from the TSXV on its submissions.

The Acquisition is more fully described in the Company's press releases dated November 18, 2025, and February 5, 2026, copies of which are available under NQC's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 8,925,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants pursuant to its equity incentive plan. The stock options vest in equal quarterly installments over a one-year period and may be exercised at a price of $0.06 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Nordique Critical Metals Inc.

NQC is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "NQC" on the TSX Venture Exchange, "Z36" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and "JORFF" on the OTCQB Venture Market. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of critical mineral projects in stable jurisdictions. The Company is committed to supporting the energy transition through the responsible development of critical mineral supply chains.

Additional information on NQC can be found on its website at: www.consolidatedlithium.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

For Further Information, Contact:

Richard Quesnel
Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@consolidatedlithium.com
Phone: +1 (416) 861-2267
Website: www.consolidatedlithium.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.