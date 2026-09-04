

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC,2303.TW), a Taiwanese semiconductor company, Friday said that its August 2026 revenue was NT$25.04 billion, up 30.7 percent from last year's NT$19.16 billion.



For the period from January to August 2026, the company recorded revenue of NT$178.66 million, up 14.7 percent from NT$155.82 million in the same period a year ago.



On the NYSE, UMC ended Thursday's trading at $19.86, down $0.11 or 0.55 percent. In overnight trading, the stock rose 2.11 percent to $20.28.



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