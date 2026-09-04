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WKN: 552484 | ISIN: US64110L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: NFC
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 11:07
70,82 Euro
-0,41 % -0,29
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PR Newswire
04.09.2026 09:48 Uhr
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Youku's 'The Early Spring' Reaches No. 2 on Netflix's Global Non-English TV List

BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Early Spring, a workplace romance produced by Youku, Alibaba's online video platform, has reached the highest-ever ranking for a Chinese mainland drama on Netflix's Global Non-English TV list, at No. 2 for the week of Aug. 24-30. The achievement is a testament to Youku's long-term commitment to developing high-quality original content.

The 24-episode series premiered simultaneously on Youku and Netflix on Aug. 26. Despite being available for only five days during the tracking period, it recorded 2.4 million views and 21.5 million hours viewed on Netflix.

The series ranked among Netflix's weekly Top 10 in 22 markets, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Venezuela and Qatar, and topped the weekly TV charts in China's Hong Kong and Taiwan regions, Thailand and Vietnam.

Within two days of its premiere, The Early Spring also reached No. 6 on Netflix's global daily chart and entered the daily Top 10 in 54 countries and regions. It topped the daily charts in Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, China's Hong Kong and Taiwan regions, while securing the No. 2 spot in Brazil.

The series stars Jing Boran as Luke Luan, a sharp-tongued creative director, and Sun Qian as Flora Shang, a newcomer to the corporate world. As they navigate the pressures of a fast-paced workplace, their growing relationship develops into a secret office romance.

The series' global performance comes amid a strong summer season for Youku's original dramas, underscoring the platform's sustained focus on quality-driven content. Crime thriller Unsettled Case received a 7.6 rating on Chinese review platform Douban, while mystery-adventure series The Mystic Nine surpassed 10,000 on Youku's heat index within 50 hours of its premiere. The Early Spring continued that momentum, surpassing 10,000 on the platform's heat index within three days of its premiere.

The Early Spring also follows strong international performances from previous Youku romance dramas. Hidden Love, released in 2023, appeared on Netflix's weekly charts across multiple markets for a cumulative 53 weeks, while The First Frost, released in 2025, reached No. 6 on Netflix's global daily chart and topped the rankings in China's Hong Kong and Taiwan regions, and Singapore.

About Youku

Youku is a leading online video platform in China that produces and distributes high-quality video content in a variety of content forms. Content types include original production, joint production, rights acquisition, user-generated content (UGC), professional-generated content (PGC), and live broadcast. It enables users to search, view, and share content quickly and easily across multiple devices. Youku is driven by a dedication to excellent content. It is committed to providing users with high-quality premium content and exceptional audio-visual experience through the synergy of quality content and digital technology.

Media Contact
hujing.press@member.alibaba.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/youkus-the-early-spring-reaches-no-2-on-netflixs-global-non-english-tv-list-302869892.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.