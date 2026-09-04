Youku's 'The Early Spring' Reaches No. 2 on Netflix's Global Non-English TV List

BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Early Spring, a workplace romance produced by Youku, Alibaba's online video platform, has reached the highest-ever ranking for a Chinese mainland drama on Netflix's Global Non-English TV list, at No. 2 for the week of Aug. 24-30. The achievement is a testament to Youku's long-term commitment to developing high-quality original content.

The 24-episode series premiered simultaneously on Youku and Netflix on Aug. 26. Despite being available for only five days during the tracking period, it recorded 2.4 million views and 21.5 million hours viewed on Netflix.

The series ranked among Netflix's weekly Top 10 in 22 markets, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Venezuela and Qatar, and topped the weekly TV charts in China's Hong Kong and Taiwan regions, Thailand and Vietnam.

Within two days of its premiere, The Early Spring also reached No. 6 on Netflix's global daily chart and entered the daily Top 10 in 54 countries and regions. It topped the daily charts in Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, China's Hong Kong and Taiwan regions, while securing the No. 2 spot in Brazil.

The series stars Jing Boran as Luke Luan, a sharp-tongued creative director, and Sun Qian as Flora Shang, a newcomer to the corporate world. As they navigate the pressures of a fast-paced workplace, their growing relationship develops into a secret office romance.

The series' global performance comes amid a strong summer season for Youku's original dramas, underscoring the platform's sustained focus on quality-driven content. Crime thriller Unsettled Case received a 7.6 rating on Chinese review platform Douban, while mystery-adventure series The Mystic Nine surpassed 10,000 on Youku's heat index within 50 hours of its premiere. The Early Spring continued that momentum, surpassing 10,000 on the platform's heat index within three days of its premiere.

The Early Spring also follows strong international performances from previous Youku romance dramas. Hidden Love, released in 2023, appeared on Netflix's weekly charts across multiple markets for a cumulative 53 weeks, while The First Frost, released in 2025, reached No. 6 on Netflix's global daily chart and topped the rankings in China's Hong Kong and Taiwan regions, and Singapore.

About Youku

Youku is a leading online video platform in China that produces and distributes high-quality video content in a variety of content forms. Content types include original production, joint production, rights acquisition, user-generated content (UGC), professional-generated content (PGC), and live broadcast. It enables users to search, view, and share content quickly and easily across multiple devices. Youku is driven by a dedication to excellent content. It is committed to providing users with high-quality premium content and exceptional audio-visual experience through the synergy of quality content and digital technology.

Media Contact

hujing.press@member.alibaba.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/youkus-the-early-spring-reaches-no-2-on-netflixs-global-non-english-tv-list-302869892.html