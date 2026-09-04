

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 0.9948 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9948.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie advanced to near 4-month highs of 0.7215 and 1.6117 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.7200 and 1.6149, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 112.80 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 112.80.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around against the loonie, 0.73 against the greenback, 1.60 against the euro and 115.00 against the yen.



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