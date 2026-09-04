

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 3-day high of 0.5902 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day high of 1.9705 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5884 and 1.9761, respectively.



Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged up to 92.28 and 1.2216 from Thursday's closing quotes of 91.58 and 1.2237, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.59 against the greenback, 1.94 against the euro, 95.00 against the yen and 1.20 against the aussie.



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