Hisense Extends Long-Term UEFA Partnership as Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2028

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, announced at IFA 2026 that it will continue its partnership with UEFA as an Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2028, marking the fourth consecutive UEFA European Championship supported by Hisense.

Hisense's football journey began with UEFA EURO 2016 and has grown ever since, extending across successive UEFA EUROs and the FIFA World Cups in 2018, 2022 and 2026. For Hisense, the final whistle is not the end of the journey, but the beginning of the next chapter.

Fazalur Rahman, Regional Marketing Director, Hisense Middle East & Africa, said: "Football is the most watched sport in the world, and our renewed UEFA EURO partnership reflects our consistent commitment to staying close to our consumers around the moments that matter most to them. Following the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026, we are proud to continue this journey and to keep uplifting the way fans across the region experience the game. For us, sports sponsorship is far more than visibility. It is a platform to be close to our consumers, to support sport and wellbeing, and to deliver innovation and product excellence, whether that is bringing fans closer to every decision through technologies like VAR or ensuring the joy of football is accessible and inclusive for everyone."

UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Hisense for UEFA EURO 2028. Their sustained commitment to European football across four consecutive EURO tournaments demonstrates the strength of our relationship and a shared ambition to create meaningful experiences for fans. We look forward to working together to make the next EURO memorable."

At IFA 2026, visitors can explore a dedicated UEFA EURO 2028 activation zone at the Hisense booth, featuring a football challenge with goals tracked and photos automatically generated for sharing. Together with Hisense's latest innovations, the activation reflects the brand's vision of "Innovating a Brighter Life" - using technology to make moments that bring people together more engaging and memorable.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

About UEFA

UEFA is the governing body of European football and a not-for-profit organisation which supports and ensures the world's most popular sport continues to thrive at all levels across its 55 member associations. As part of its commitment, UEFA invests 97.5% of its revenue in football-related activities, projects and initiatives that ensure the continued development of the men's and women's professional game as well as youth, grassroots and futsal.

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