

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trump administration has launched a Foundry School, a training program for entrepreneurs, engineers, technicians, and industrial leaders to rebuild American manufacturing.



The launch of the training school was announced by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at an event held at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.



They were joined by Under Secretary for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, presidents and senior leaders from the eight universities working to deliver the Foundry School curriculum and chief executives and company presidents from manufacturing and technology companies.



It is estimated that American manufacturers will need 3.8 million skilled workers by 2033 in semiconductors, defense, energy, and beyond. The State Department, working with Congress, plans to support the participation of Pax Silica economies in Foundry School and is working with Stanford University to develop the curriculum for U.S. and foreign participants. Foundry School will collaborate with Pax Silica economies to create opportunities for America and partners in industries critical to our nation's economic security.



Foundry School is anchored in a first-of-its-kind advanced manufacturing curriculum developed by Stanford University that also features keystone lectures provided by seven universities. Stanford University has collaborated with Arizona State University, Georgia Institute of Technology, The Ohio State University, The Pennsylvania State University, the University of Kansas, Vanderbilt University, and Washington University in St. Louis. Across these eight campuses, the program will run 17 sessions, each taught by founders and CEOs from advanced manufacturing enterprises.



These industry leaders will be drawn from the United States and Pax Silica participants, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and India, covering everything it takes to build and run a world-class manufacturing enterprise.



Foundry School is a flagship initiative of Pax Silica, the Trump Administration's economic security partnership connecting governments, industry, and universities to strengthen the critical supply chains and industrial capabilities that underpin the AI economy. Foundry School connects students and workers directly with the companies building and operating advanced manufacturing facilities.



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