

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that the Federal Aviation Administration is investing $481 million to improve infrastructure and enhance safety at airports across the country ahead of a busy Labor Day travel weekend.



The FAA is delivering 191 grants to airports in 36 states and two territories through the Airport Infrastructure Grants program.



The funding includes $100 million to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia for runway, taxiway and terminal reconstruction and runway safety area improvements; $32.5 million to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky to reconstruct the terminal; $30.3 million to San Diego International Airport in California for terminal construction; $14.2 million to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Wisconsin for taxiway construction and rehabilitation; $8.7 million to El Paso International Airport in Texas to rehabilitate the apron; and $2.5 million to general aviation airports in Wisconsin for terminal reconstruction, runway and taxiway rehabilitation and snow-removal-equipment building reconstruction.



'From our regional hubs to some of America's busiest airports, we are investing in critical infrastructure that will provide American families with a more seamless, efficient travel experience for years to come,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'Upgrading our runway infrastructure is part of our work to usher in the Golden Age of Transportation.'



'We're investing in airport infrastructure that keeps travelers safe and airports operating efficiently,' said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. 'These grants will help airports across the country meet the demands of today's travelers while preparing for the future.'



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