

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has unveiled the Automated Vehicles (AV) National Strategy - a unified plan to secure American leadership in the technologies that are revolutionizing its roadways. After years of AV policy inaction under the Biden-Buttigieg administration, the Trump Administration's new strategy will further ongoing efforts to slash unnecessary red tape, modernize critical regulations, prioritize safety, and enable the safe development and deployment of these next-generation vehicles, the Department of Transportation said in a press release.



'The Trump Administration is committed to safely unleashing American innovation on our roads. We're doing so because of the exciting promise new technologies like AVs have in reducing roadway fatalities, enhancing mobility, and fundamentally reshaping how people move for the better,' said Secretary Duffy. 'This strategy outlined a plan to empower our innovators to build faster, smarter and safer than ever before.'



This Strategy will empower developers to safely build new AVs with four core objectives:



Provide guardrails to support and improve safety as the AV industry grows - including the first safety standards for automated vehicle competency; Modernize existing regulations, remove unnecessary barriers, streamline processes, and provide clarity and predictability; Expand commercial availability and operation for passenger and freight applications domestically and promote U.S. interests abroad; and Convene national stakeholders to promote seamless cross-State interoperability within the transportation system.



'This strategy will provide for strict safety oversight, while unlocking the potential for AV technologies to be safely deployed on America's roads,' said National Highway Traffic Safety Administrator Jonathan Morrison. 'Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Duffy, our innovators can build faster, smarter and safer than ever before.'



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