Markel announces collaboration with Midwest General Insurance Agency to expand small business workers compensation offering in California

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today a strategic collaboration with Midwest General Insurance Agency, LLC ("Midwest"), a subsidiary of Acrisure, to expand its workers compensation insurance offerings in California. Midwest is a full-service general insurance agency specializing in the small workers compensation sector and offers online quoting that is fast, simple, and easy for its trusted agency partners.

This initiative follows Markel's disciplined approach to growth in the workers compensation space. Markel identified Midwest as a strong fit, recognizing its deep experience in the California workers compensation insurance market, with more than 20 years of experience operating in a managing general agency (MGA) structure.

"Midwest's data-driven approach to account selection aligns perfectly with Markel and our commitment to growing the book profitably," said Mike Muma, Managing Director, Workers Compensation and Small Commercial Product at Markel. "We have long been impressed not only by how they have managed long-term successful carrier relationships but also by their fundamental understanding of the California workers compensation insurance market. This collaboration represents a carefully considered step to expand our reach in California."

As a full-service MGA, Midwest has established turnkey capabilities across marketing, underwriting, policy issuance, claims, and loss control.

"We have long admired Markel in the California workers compensation market and are excited to collaborate," said Max Carney, CEO and Founder, Midwest. "Between their deep knowledge of the California marketplace and our shared vision for risk selection and client service, we anticipate a strong and successful collaboration."

Markel has long recognized the critical role that America's small businesses play in supporting the nation's economy. This collaboration underscores Markel's respect for these businesses, their employees, and their families by reflecting a shared commitment to the communities where they operate.

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people-and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients-that differentiates us worldwide.

About Midwest General Insurance Agency, LLC

Midwest General Insurance Agency, LLC ("Midwest"), also known as Illinois Midwest Insurance Agency, LLC (IMIA), operates as a full-service general insurance agency and has utilized and sustained quality carrier partnerships since 2005. IMIA delivers outstanding performance and believes in service beyond expectation. We succeed through a constant desire to anticipate and fulfill evolving Agency Partner and Policyholder needs. The honesty, intelligence, and commitment of our people are vital to our mission. We take great pride in the company and respect everyone's contribution at every level. Exemplary Agency Partner relationships drive our growth and prosperity. Learn more at www.midins.com.

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