

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Markel, the insurance business of Markel Group Inc. (MKL) said on Friday that it has collaborated with Midwest General Insurance Agency, LLC, a subsidiary of Acrisure, to expand its workers compensation insurance offerings in California. Midwest is a specialist in the small workers compensation sector.



'Markel identified Midwest as a strong fit, recognizing its deep experience in the California workers compensation insurance market, with more than 20 years of experience operating in a managing general agency (MGA) structure,' the company said.



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