Previously Announced Enterprise Trial Progresses to Performance-Based Customer Relationship, Demonstrating Continued Commercial Execution

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered advertising performance technology focused on improving efficiency and accountability in digital advertising, today announced that it has entered into a commercial agreement with the major U.S. streaming platform previously announced on April 7, 2026.

Following the successful completion of the previously announced paid enterprise trial, the parties executed a commercial agreement on September 1, 2026, pursuant to which the customer will continue utilizing BrandPilot's technology as part of its digital advertising operations. The agreement represents the progression of the relationship from enterprise evaluation to an ongoing commercial engagement.

The commercial engagement is governed by the terms of a Master Software as a Service Agreement and an associated service order executed on September 1, 2026. The agreement includes customary renewal and termination provisions. Consistent with the Company's business model, compensation is performance-based and does not include guaranteed revenue. Revenue will depend on advertising efficiencies generated through the Company's technology.

"This agreement represents another example of our enterprise sales process progressing from paid evaluation to commercial engagement," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "Our performance-based model allows enterprise organizations to evaluate our technology within their existing advertising operations before making longer-term commitments. We believe this approach reduces adoption barriers while aligning our success with measurable customer outcomes."

Seif Khemaissia, Chief Growth Officer of BrandPilot AI, added:

"Enterprise advertisers continue to prioritize technologies that can demonstrate measurable value before broader adoption. Successfully converting another paid enterprise evaluation into an ongoing commercial relationship reflects the disciplined commercial strategy we have built and supports our continued expansion within the enterprise market."

BrandPilot's commercial strategy is centered on performance-based enterprise engagements that enable organizations to evaluate the Company's technology before entering into ongoing commercial relationships. Management believes this approach supports disciplined customer acquisition while creating opportunities for long-term customer relationships.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi by Revvim, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", and similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's deployment of its advertising efficiency technology across select campaigns within a major U.S. streaming platform, the potential identification and recovery of wasted advertising spend, and the Company's ability to demonstrate improvements in advertising efficiency within automated digital media environments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: variability in the effectiveness of the Company's technology in live campaign environments; changes in digital advertising platforms, programmatic systems, or media buying practices; competitive developments in advertising efficiency technologies; and the Company's ability to expand enterprise adoption of its advertising efficiency capabilities. Although management believes the assumptions underlying forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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