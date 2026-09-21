Company to Engage with Advertising and AdTech Leaders on AI, Media Efficiency, and the Evolving Digital Advertising Ecosystem

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered advertising performance technology focused on reducing fraud, waste and abuse in digital advertising, today announced that representatives of the Company will attend Marketecture Live in Chicago on September 23, 2026.

Marketecture Live brings together participants from across advertising, media, technology and brands for discussions about developments affecting the industry.

The Company's participation forms part of its ongoing marketing, industry engagement and educational activities within the advertising and marketing technology sectors.

BrandPilot representatives expect to participate in meetings, networking activities and industry discussions focused on developments in artificial intelligence, advertising economics, media quality, measurement and the increasing automation of digital advertising.

"AdTech is at an interesting point where more automation does not necessarily mean more accountability," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "Marketecture has built a community willing to have the harder conversations about how the advertising ecosystem actually works. Those are exactly the conversations we want to be part of as advertisers think more critically about efficiency, transparency and where their media dollars are going."

BrandPilot's attendance at Marketecture Live Chicago follows the Company's participation in advertising and technology events throughout 2026 as part of its broader industry education and marketing activities.

References to third-party organizations, conferences and industry participants are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute an endorsement, partnership or formal affiliation with BrandPilot AI beyond participation in the event.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on improving efficiency, transparency and accountability across digital advertising. The Company's technology helps enterprise advertisers identify advertising inefficiencies, improve visibility into campaign performance and make more informed media investment decisions.

BrandPilot's commercial model aligns its success with that of its customers through performance-based engagements designed to demonstrate measurable improvements before broader commercial adoption.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BrandPilot AI Inc. ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"). Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements regarding, among other things, the Company's participation in Marketecture Live Chicago, anticipated meetings and industry engagement activities, developments relating to artificial intelligence and advertising technology, and the Company's business strategy are considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including changes affecting the scheduling, scope or Company participation in the event; developments within the digital advertising and artificial intelligence industries; competitive developments; and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315233