

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - BHP Group Limited (BHP, BBL, BLT.L, BHP.AX, BHP.L, BHG.JO), an Australian mining and metals company, said on Friday that it is fully committed to Western Australia Iron Ore, or WAIO, and it remains central to the Group's portfolio.



The miner's statement follows the recent media speculation regarding a potential partnership involving part of the WAIO business.



'BHP has a long history of partnerships at its assets, and regularly explores options that may create long-term value to its shareholders,' the company said.



WAIO is an integrated system of four processing hubs and five mining hubs, connected by over 1,000 kilometers of rail infrastructure and port facilities in the Pilbara region of Australia.



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