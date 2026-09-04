South Korea's Posco and Australia's BHP have signed a collaboration agreement to advance Posco's hydrogen reduction ironmaking technology, HyREX, following a memorandum of understanding signed in October 2025. HyREX combines hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (DRI) production using fluidized bed reactors (FBRs) with an electric smelting furnace (ESF) that melts the reduced iron. The HyREX process is designed to replace coal-based blast furnace steelmaking with hydrogen and electricity from renewable sources, reducing associated carbon dioxide emissions. Unlike many hydrogen-based ironmaking ...

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