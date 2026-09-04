

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A vastly higher-than-expected payrolls data from the U.S. for the month of August has jolted global markets on Friday morning. Markets ramped up Fed rate hike expectations which had cooled earlier following dovish comments from a Fed official.



Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed an addition of 162 thousand to non-farm payrolls in the month of August, versus an upwardly revised level of 21 thousand additions in July. Markets had anticipated an addition of 56 thousand only. The unemployment rate however remained steady at 4.1 percent in line with expectations.



Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has jumped more than a quarter percent as markets digested the strong labor market data. Ten-year sovereign bond yields in the U.S. hardened across tenors while yields are trading on a mixed note elsewhere.



Crude oil price benchmarks are trading with losses of close to a percent. Gold has plunged more than 2 percent as robust payrolls data from the U.S. repriced Fed hike bets. Cryptocurrencies tumbled but remain above the flatline after data revealed a bounce in the labor market.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,513.20, down 0.32% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,730.90, down 0.22% Germany's DAX at 26,116.03, up 0.42% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,801.09, down 0.28% France's CAC 40 at 8,261.94, down 0.30% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,384.60, up 0.03% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 65,020.94, up 1.26% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,005.90, down 0.16% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,930.12, down 0.30% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,650.87, up 1.74% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,687.21, up 1.64%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.26, up 0.35% EUR/USD at 1.1600, down 0.22% GBP/USD at 1.3500, down 0.18% USD/JPY at 155.99, up 0.10% USD/CHF at 0.8114, up 0.50% AUD/USD at 0.7192, down 0.11%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.784%, up 0.46% Germany at 3.3466%, down 0.14% France at 4.210%, down 0.07% U.K. at 5.1482%, up 0.19% Japan at 2.903%, down 1.53%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $94.55, down 1.02% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $90.27, down 1.13% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,434.50, down 2.32% Silver Futures (Dec) at $65.81, down 2.80%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $79,642.37, up 1.41% Ethereum at $2,457.41, up 1.46% BNB at $716.32, up 0.32% XRP at $1.41, up 2.33% Solana at $101.70, up 0.33%



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