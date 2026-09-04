Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Geiger Energy Corp. (TSXV: BEEP) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Geiger" or the "Company") announces that James Sykes has resigned as a director of the Company.

Mr. Sykes founded Baselode Energy Corp., the predecessor of Geiger Energy, and played a central role in assembling the Company's uranium portfolio and shaping its exploration approach in the years since.

"This is certainly the end of an era. James founded what was then known as Baselode, today Geiger, and helped build the foundation the Company stands on. He is a talented geologist, and on behalf of the board and everyone at Geiger, the team thanks him for all of his help and wish him the very best in his future endeavours," said Stephen Stewart, Chairman of Geiger Energy.

The board and management of Geiger join in thanking Mr. Sykes for his contributions and wish him continued success.

About Geiger

Geiger controls approximately 338,000 hectares in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and 95,519 hectares in Nunavut's Thelon Basin, two of the world's most prospective uranium districts. The Company's flagship Aberdeen Project (Thelon Basin) hosts the high-grade, basement-hosted Tatiggaq and Qavvik discoveries, together with more than 50 high-priority targets. In the Athabasca Basin, Geiger is advancing the Hook Project, host to the near-surface ACKIO uranium discovery.

Cautionary Statement

Certain information in this news release is considered forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking information in this news release describes Geiger's expectations as of the date of this news release, and actual results or events may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, and Geiger does not undertake to update such information except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313010