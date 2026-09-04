Whole Foods Market Foundation Awards Over $2.6 Million in Garden Grants to 750 Schools and Nonprofits, Impacting More Than 435,000 Students

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Most students will go through 13 years of school without ever growing their own food - yet research shows that's exactly where healthy eating habits take root. Today, Whole Foods Market Foundation is closing that gap, awarding over $2.6 million in Garden Grants to 750 schools and nonprofits reaching more than 435,000 students. The grants fund K-12 edible learning spaces - from raised beds and greenhouses to hydroponic towers - where children discover the joy of fresh, nutritious food and develop healthy eating habits that last a lifetime.

A peer-reviewed study from The University of Texas at Austin found that students who participated in school gardening, nutrition, and cooking programs ate an additional half serving of vegetables per day - a meaningful behavioral change, especially in communities where access to fresh food is limited. Beyond nutrition, edible gardens support a wide range of classroom instruction, from science and math to art and cooking. "There's something about growing your own food that makes you want to taste it - and that's just as true for a seven-year-old as it is for the rest of us," said Daniel Zoltani, Executive Director, Whole Foods Market Foundation. "When students spend time in edible gardens, they develop a real relationship with what they eat. With this year's 750 grants, we're helping grow the next generation of healthy eaters - one seed at a time."

The 2026 grants represent the latest chapter in a program that has been building this impact for 15 years: since its inception in 2011, the Garden Grant program has awarded more than 10,400 grants, investing over $26 million and providing hands-on nutrition education to more than 5.9 million students.

Together with partners who share a commitment to growing the next generation of healthy eaters, Whole Foods Market Foundation is bringing edible education to more students. For the second year, Newman's Own Foundation, whose priority program areas include nutrition education, school food, and Indigenous food justice, is contributing $100,000 to select Garden Grant recipients in the United States, bringing its total investment in the program to $200,000. "Every child deserves the opportunity to experience the joy and connection of fruits and vegetables," said Alex Amouyel, President & CEO, Newman's Own Foundation. "Together with Whole Foods Market Foundation, Newman's Own Foundation is investing in learning spaces that nurture the next generation of food citizens." Also, new partner, Tower Garden, a leader in aeroponic gardening, is donating 200 tower gardens totaling $200,000 to selected Garden Grant school recipients. The vertical, aeroponic growing systems allow students to grow fresh produce year-round, even in schools with limited outdoor space. "We have long admired the work done by Whole Foods Market Foundation and the community they have created with their Garden Grant program. This is an exciting moment for Tower Garden, and we hope to unlock a love of gardening and inspire children by providing these opportunities," said James Coffman, Vice President, Global Tower Garden. "We are proud to partner with the Foundation and work with them on our shared mission for a healthier, more sustainable future for all."

The next round of Garden Grant applications opens in February 2027. Schools and nonprofit organizations that serve students in grades K-12 in the United States or Canada are eligible to apply. For more information, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation.org. The Garden Grant program's vision is a future where every student, regardless of zip code, has access to an edible garden and the knowledge that comes from growing their own food. One grant at a time, that future is already being built.

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ABOUT WHOLE FOODS MARKET FOUNDATION

Whole Foods Market Foundation is on a mission to nourish people by advancing food security, improving nutrition and strengthening resilient food systems. The registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is based in Austin, Texas. For more information on the Foundation's work, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Foods Market Foundation on?Facebook,?Instagram,?or?LinkedIn.

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Sandra Mariscal, Director of Philanthropy

Sandra.Mariscal@wholefoods.com

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SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/whole-foods-market-foundation-awards-over-2.6-million-in-garden-1216937