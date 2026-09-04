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WKN: 865623 | ISIN: NO0003921009 | Ticker-Symbol: NK1A
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 16:10
1,691 Euro
-1,34 % -0,023
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6871,71118:17
1,6921,70518:17
Dow Jones News
04.09.2026 16:45 Uhr
257 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Genel Energy PLC: Response to Rule 2.8 announcement from DNO ASA

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Response to Rule 2.8 announcement from DNO ASA 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Response to Rule 2.8 announcement from DNO ASA 
04-Sep-2026 / 15:12 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO 
WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION 
 
For immediate release     4 September 2026 

 Genel Energy plc 
 
Response to Rule 2.8 announcement from DNO ASA

The Board of Genel Energy plc ("Genel" or the "Company") notes the announcement made earlier today by DNO ASA ("DNO") confirming that it does not intend to make an offer for Genel.

On 7 August 2026, Genel confirmed that it had received an unsolicited proposal from DNO regarding a possible offer to acquire the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital of Genel at a price of 69 pence in cash per Genel share (the "Possible Offer") and that the Board of Genel, having carefully evaluated the Possible Offer with its advisers, had unanimously rejected it.

The Board of Genel remains firmly of the view that the Possible Offer fundamentally undervalued Genel, its asset base, financial position and prospects, and that it provided no basis for engagement with DNO.

The Board of Genel believes that the Company continues to represent a compelling investment proposition, and remains confident in the Company's strategy and prospects for long-term value creation for shareholders, underpinned by:

-- a strong balance sheet (last reported cash of USD240 million as at 31 July 2026);

-- its 25% working interest in the Tawke licence, a large-scale, low-cost and highly cash-generativeproducing asset;

-- the disciplined deployment of excess capital to diversify and strengthen the Company's future cashgeneration, with a number of potential opportunities continuing to be under review;

-- further de-risking the Company's existing organic portfolio; and

-- a return to exports in Kurdistan, which has the potential to more than double the revenue generation fromTawke, as detailed in Genel's results announcement on 4 August 2026.

Enquiries: 

Genel Energy plc    +44 20 7659 5100 
 
Paul Weir        Chief Executive Officer 
 
Luke Clements      Chief Financial Officer

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894XXX 
Category Code: RSP - DNO ASA 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 442269 
EQS News ID:  2394424 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2394424&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2026 10:12 ET (14:12 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.