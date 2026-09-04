

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that 20 minutes of moderate-to-intense aerobic exercise may protect memory from the effects of severe sleep deprivation almost as well as a 90-minute nap.



The study involved 53 healthy adults aged 18 to 35 who stayed awake for 30 hours. They were then divided into three groups - one exercised on a stationary bike for 20 minutes, another was given 90 minutes to nap, and the third simply sat on a stationary bike without exercising.



Afterward, participants viewed 150 images and returned three days later for a surprise memory test. Those who exercised remembered about 21% more of the images than the control group, while the nap group performed about 23% better.



The researchers found that napping appeared to reduce mental fatigue and restore the brain's ability to process new information. Meanwhile, exercise worked differently. It did not increase brain activity, but it appeared to help the brain use its existing resources more efficiently, allowing participants to remember more.



The control group showed increased activity in some brain areas linked to attention and memory, but this did not improve their performance. Researchers believe the extra activity may have been the brain trying to compensate for the effects of sleep deprivation.



The findings could be useful for people who regularly work long hours or night shifts, although the study was conducted only in healthy young adults.



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