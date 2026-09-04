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WKN: A40NY5 | ISIN: CNE100006M58 | Ticker-Symbol: 1520
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 21:19
11,210 Euro
+0,34 % +0,038
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MIDEA GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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11,05811,23622:59
11,10811,29421:59
PR Newswire
04.09.2026 23:30 Uhr
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Midea Group: Midea SMART MASTER at IFA 2026: From AI Agents to Embodied Intelligence

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea has placed SMART MASTER at the centre of its IFA 2026 showcase. Guided by this year's "Simply ideal" philosophy, SMART MASTER is Midea's AI-powered home ecosystem, built to create a smart home that listens, understands and responds naturally.

A Home That Understands

For people, voice is one of the most natural and effortless ways to interact with technology. At the centre of SMART MASTER is the AI Agent. Supporting 140 languages, an 8-metre voice-recognition range and a 0.4-second response time, it understands what you say and what you need, enabling natural, continuous conversations. Voice entry points are built into key appliances, with additional access through in-car systems and other connected devices.

Cliff Liang, General Manager of Enterprise Commercial for the China Region at Microsoft, also joined the Midea event to share Microsoft's perspective on the next phase of AI.

The AI Agent connects every aspect of your life, providing personalised support throughout the day. When you arrive home, Comfort Agent adjusts the air conditioner and humidifier and manages laundry to create a comfortable environment. At dinnertime, Health Agent recommends meals based on ingredients in the refrigerator and coordinates kitchen appliances. Efficiency Agent helps households manage energy use, while Service Agent diagnoses issues and provides maintenance guidance and real-time video support when appliances need attention.

Exploring the Future of AI

AI also takes physical form through Midea Robot, showcased live at the IFA booth. Demonstrations include tableware handling, popcorn preparation and visitor interaction, offering a glimpse into Midea's exploration of next-generation embodied intelligence.

Built on the EAGLES system architecture and powered by four multimodal foundation models, Midea Robot is designed to support laundry, kitchen and cleaning tasks, as well as companionship, care and whole-home intelligent control.

From simple words to everyday moments, SMART MASTER brings AI into daily routines, making life more effortless.

About Midea and Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Founded in 1968, Midea Group is a leading global technology company and one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers. As a Fortune Global 500 enterprise, it ranked No. 231 in 2026. The Group has streamlined its core operations into seven high-growth business pillars to drive future growth: Smart Home, Industrial Technologies, Building Technologies, KUKA, New Energy, Midea Healthcare, and ANNTO Logistics.

www.midea-group.com

www.midea.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-smart-master-at-ifa-2026-from-ai-agents-to-embodied-intelligence-302870471.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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