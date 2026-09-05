Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology and precision intracellular drug-delivery company, is pleased to provide an update on its sharing agreement dated March 6, 2026 (the "Sharing Agreement") with Sorbie Bornholm LP ("SBLP") previously described in the Company's news releases of March 9 and February 27, 2026.

On March 6, 2026, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement in which it issued 17,445,455 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.55 per unit for gross proceeds of $9,595,000.25 (the "Offering"). Of the Units issued under the Offering, 10,909,091 Units were subscribed for by SBLP and Sorbie Investments LLP for gross proceeds of $6,000,000 (the "Proceeds"). The common shares comprised in the Units (the "Placement Shares") were allotted to SBLP and Sorbie Investments LLP.

Pursuant to the Sharing Agreement, the Company would receive 18 monthly cash settlements (each, a "Settlement"), each determined by reference to a benchmark price of $0.7332 per common share. The amount payable to the Company under each Settlement is calculated based on a volume weighted average price for 20 trading days prior to each Settlement (the "20 Day VWAP") relative to the benchmark price, with the maximum permitted discount to the market price at the time. If the 20 Day VWAP is below the benchmark price, the Company will receive less than the monthly amount of $333,333; if the 20 Day VWAP exceeds the benchmark price, the Company will receive more than the monthly amount of $333,333. The final amount of each Settlement will depend on the Company's future share price, which is subject to market fluctuations and may vary over time.

The Company has received the first Settlement in the amount of $182,623.49 as of the settlement date of August 14, 2026, against 606,060 Placement Shares released to SBLP. As of today, 10,303,031 Placement Shares are held in escrow in connection with the Sharing Agreement and there are 17 Settlement payments remaining.

About Defence Therapeutics:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accum precision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visit www.defencetherapeutics.com or contact info@defencetherapeutics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313180