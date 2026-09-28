Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology company developing next-generation precision oncology therapeutics using its proprietary Accum platform, is pleased to provide a corporate update as the Company continues to execute on the strategic priorities outlined in its recent letter to shareholders.

Since assuming the role of President and Chief Executive Officer in August, Dr. Amie Phinney and the Defence leadership team have focused on translating the Company's strategy into execution across its scientific programs, leadership and operations. Defence is prioritizing Accum-enhanced antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC") partnerships, the in-house development of Accum-enabled radiotherapeutics, and the evaluation of strategic development options for AccuTOX.

"Our recent shareholder letter set out a focused strategy for Defence and, importantly, a commitment to demonstrate progress against it," said Dr. Phinney. "We are now moving forward with that execution, strengthening the expertise supporting our priority programs, aligning leadership incentives with long-term shareholder value creation, and deploying the capital and resources needed to advance our strategy."

To this end, Dr. Svetlana Selivanova has resigned from Defence's Board of Directors to transition to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB"), where she will deepen her scientific engagement with the Company and contribute her expertise in radiopharmacology. Her appointment strengthens the scientific expertise supporting Defence's growing radiopharmaceutical program as the Company advances its strategy to evaluate the potential of Accum to improve the intracellular delivery and retention of radioisotopes in tumour cells. The transition builds on Defence's strategic priority, including the appointment of Dr. Ryan Simms as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Radiopharmaceutical Programs and the expansion of the Company's development strategy to evaluate both alpha- and beta-emitting radioisotopes.

"We are very pleased that Svetlana will continue her work with Defence in a role that allows us to more directly leverage her scientific expertise," said Dr. Phinney.

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate number of 7,000,000 incentive restricted stock units ("RSUs") to Dr. Amie Phinney, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Sébastien Plouffe, Executive Chairman. The RSUs are structured as performance-based incentives tied to defined share-price milestones, aligning a significant component of leadership compensation with long-term shareholder value creation.

The RSUs will be issued in five equal installments upon the common shares of the Company achieving closing prices on the Canadian Securities Exchange at or above $0.75, $1.00, $1.25, $1.50 and $1.75, respectively. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company. The RSUs expire on September 24, 2029, and remain subject to the terms of the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan and applicable securities laws.

The Company is also pleased to provide another update on its sharing agreement dated March 6, 2026 (the "Sharing Agreement") with Sorbie Bornholm LP ("SBLP") previously described in the Company's news releases of March 9 and February 27, 2026. Further to the first settlement dated August 14, 2026, the Company has received the second Settlement in the amount of $249,696.72 as of the settlement date of September 15, 2026, against 606,060 Placement Shares released to SBLP. As of today, 9,696,971 Placement Shares are held in escrow in connection with the Sharing Agreement and there are 16 Settlement payments remaining.

Defence remains focused on the priorities communicated to shareholders: expanding opportunities to evaluate Accum with partnered ADCs, generating foundational data and advancing its Accum-enabled radiotherapeutics programs, and determining the optimal path forward for AccuTOX. The Company expects to provide further updates as these initiatives progress.

About Defence Therapeutics:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accum precision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visit www.defencetherapeutics.com or contact info@defencetherapeutics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316403