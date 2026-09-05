

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Popular squishy toys have been recalled in the U.S. because they contain water beads that can pose a serious risk if swallowed by children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall affects about 8,000 Squeezy Dumplings from GIHNJSI, which were sold on Amazon in May and June, and more than 7,200 Rainbow Mystery Squishy Bun Toys from OKK Trading, sold through third-party retailers between May and August. The toys feature colourful designs, cartoon faces and glitter-like contents and are packaged in containers resembling bamboo steamers.



The water beads inside the toys can expand after being swallowed, potentially causing choking, intestinal blockages and severe discomfort.



In serious cases, the CPSC warned that ingestion could result in life-threatening complications or death. No injuries have been reported in connection with these recalled products.



Consumers who have the affected toys should stop using them, mark both the toy and its packaging as recalled and dispose of them. The CPSC has also warned about similar squishy bun toys from Ivyapingdianpu that contain water beads and do not meet mandatory safety standards.



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