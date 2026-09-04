NFI Group Inc: Alexander Dennis secures new £57m Liverpool City Region order to expand customer fleet to 400 vehicles





LARBERT, United Kingdom, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading manufacturer of buses and motorcoaches and a provider of comprehensive aftermarket parts and service solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis, today announced that it has been selected by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority as the supplier for at least 207 new low and zero-emission buses in the latest round of vehicle procurement ahead of the region's start of franchised bus services.

The firm order is worth £57m and includes 117 low-emission Enviro400 double-deckers, 60 low-emission Enviro200 single-deckers in two vehicle lengths, and 30 zero-emission Enviro100EV. The contract includes options for additional vehicles. If fully exercised, these could increase the number of buses to 357 at an investment value of £95m.

All new buses will be fully built or completed in Britain to the City Region's high specification for the 'Metro' bus network and delivered in 2027.

They will join 109 low-emission Enviro200 that are currently being delivered in time for the start of the first tranche of franchised services in St Helens and the Wirral on September 6, 2026, and 58 zero-emission Enviro400EV double-deckers that Liverpool City Region Combined Authority procured from Alexander Dennis earlier.

The Liverpool City Region's new Enviro400 and Enviro200 low-emission buses will use Alexander Dennis's SmartPack efficiency technology, which combines engine stop/start with e-cooling and auxiliary load management, to reduce emissions by 18% to 24%.[1] They could be converted to electric operation in the future through the manufacturer's AD Repower service.

"We are completely renewing our fleet with ultra-modern, accessible buses that give our residents the premium, reliable experience they deserve. This is about building a fully integrated transport network that is fit for the future. We are creating a system that connects our communities seamlessly - making public transport the first choice for the 1.6 million people who call the Liverpool City Region home," said Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region. "From Autumn 2026, when St Helens and Wirral lead the transition into public control, we will finally have the power to design a network that puts passengers first. Combined with our new battery-powered trains, electric buses, and our brand-new Mersey Ferry, we are modernizing every corner of our transport network to drive our region forward."

"We are delighted that the Liverpool City Region found our bids to be the most commercially advantageous in four of the six lots available in this latest procurement, taking the total number of buses the City Region has ordered from us for its franchised fleet to around 400," said Matthew Lawrence, Head of Franchising & Bids for Alexander Dennis. "Work will soon begin to build these buses in our UK factories in the North of England and Scotland, showing how investment in bus franchising provides wider economic benefits for communities across the country. We are working closely with the social value team at Liverpool City Region Combined Authority to demonstrate the value being brought to the local area through these orders."

[1] The Alexander Dennis Enviro200 has demonstrated a 24% reduction and the Alexander Dennis Enviro400 an 18% reduction in fuel consumption and CO 2 e emissions compared with conventional Euro V diesel buses over the UK Bus Cycle in Zemo Partnership low-emission bus testing. Information on methodology and low-emission bus certificates for the Alexander Dennis Enviro200 and Enviro400 are available at https://www.zemo.org.uk/work-with-us/buses-coaches/low-emission-buses/certificates-hub.htm.

High resolution images are available for download from the Alexander Dennis website at alexander-dennis.com/media/news -

About NFI

NFI is a leading global bus and motorcoach manufacturer and a provider of aftermarket parts and service solutions. With more than 9,000 team members across ten countries and operations spanning over 40 facilities, NFI delivers a comprehensive portfolio of bus and coach platforms.

Through its brands New Flyer (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts, NFI supports a diverse and extensive portfolio, serving public transit, commuter, and coach markets. In total, NFI supports an installed base of more than 100,000 buses and coaches worldwide. NFI offers a broad range of propulsion systems, including zero-emission buses and coaches, referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, natural gas, electric hybrid, and advanced diesel technologies, providing agencies with multiple fleet technology options. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NFI) and its convertible unsecured debentures trade under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis is a leading manufacturer of double-deck and lightweight buses. The company's next-generation zero-emission buses are tailored to operators' requirements and have been independently confirmed to be among the most efficient electric buses in the market. Alexander Dennis also offers low-emission buses that use advanced load management to deliver competitive total cost of ownership for customers. All Alexander Dennis products are backed up by comprehensive AD24 aftermarket support including parts, field service, workshops, technical publications, training and the AD Connect telematics suite.

Alexander Dennis builds on 130 years of heritage and today has team members at 16 facilities in ten countries as well as partner locations. It is a proud part of leading independent global bus and coach manufacturer NFI Group. Further information is available at alexander-dennis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services; customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses; the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience; production may be delayed or production rates may be decreased as a result of ongoing and future supply chain disruptions and shortages of parts and components, shipping and freight delays, and disruption to and shortage of labor supply; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca

Due to the potential impact of these factors, NFI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Stefan Baguette, +44 1324 678047

press@alexander-dennis.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.792.1300

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca0cb3c5-57b5-452d-829e-79016725395f