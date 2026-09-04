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WKN: A3EJLF | ISIN: KYG6055H1552 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.09.26 | 21:59
1,755 US-Dollar
-0,28 % -0,005
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BTC DIGITAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BTC DIGITAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.09.2026 22:01 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BTC Digital Ltd. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement Following Prior Deficiency Notice

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTC Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTCT), a Nasdaq-listed digital computing infrastructure company, today announced that it has received written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and that the matter is now closed.

As previously disclosed in the Company's Report on Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 2, 2026, the Company received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq on August 27, 2026 indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule") because the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares had been below US$1.00 per share for the preceding 30 consecutive business days.

In accordance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company had been provided a 180-calendar-day compliance period, or until February 23, 2027, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares was required to be at least US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

On September 3, 2026, the Company received written notification from Nasdaq confirming that the Company had satisfied the minimum bid price requirement for the requisite period and had therefore regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Accordingly, Nasdaq has advised the Company that the matter is closed.

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd. is a digital computing infrastructure company with operations and strategic initiatives in blockchain infrastructure and AI computing infrastructure. The Company is currently engaged in businesses including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, data center operation, and related business activities, while it is also advancing the development of AI computing infrastructure and related services.

For more information, please visit: https://btct.us/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release other than statements of historical or current fact are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans and expectations, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including the risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE BTC Digital Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.