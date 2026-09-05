New to The Street Broadcasts at 6:30 PM ET Across Bloomberg U.S., Latin America and MENA, Featuring Lantern Pharma, SafeSpace Global and FreeCast

October 3 Southeast Asia launch will add distribution reaching approximately 68 million households

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2026 / New to The Street, the 18-year media brand serving public companies and companies aspiring to enter the public markets, today announced its latest broadcast airing at 6:30 PM ET across Bloomberg Television in the United States, Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The program features executive interviews and corporate updates from Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN), SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC) and FreeCast Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST). The broadcast gives viewers direct access to the leadership, strategies and market opportunities behind three companies operating across biotechnology, artificial intelligence, public safety and next-generation streaming technology.

New to The Street's interview format moves beyond traditional sound bites, allowing executives to clearly explain their companies' missions, commercial strategies, recent progress and long-term visions to investors and viewers worldwide.

Lantern Pharma: Advancing AI-Driven Oncology

Lantern Pharma returns to New to The Street to discuss its use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data-driven drug development to identify promising oncology therapies and accelerate their development. The segment explores the company's growing clinical pipeline, platform capabilities and strategy for addressing areas of significant unmet medical need.

SafeSpace Global: Technology Designed to Strengthen Safety and Emergency Response

SafeSpace Global presents its technology platform designed to support safer environments across schools, senior-care facilities and other community settings. The discussion focuses on the company's use of artificial intelligence, biometric technology, communications infrastructure and emergency-response connectivity to help organizations identify risks and respond more effectively.

FreeCast: Simplifying the Fragmented Streaming Marketplace

FreeCast discusses its strategy for bringing television channels, streaming services and digital content together through a unified platform. The interview examines the company's platform-as-a-service model, its opportunities with telecommunications providers, internet service providers, multi-dwelling communities and international partners, and its vision for simplifying how consumers discover and access entertainment.

Southeast Asia Broadcast Expansion Begins October 3

Beginning October 3, 2026, New to The Street will expand its international television footprint into Southeast Asia, adding distribution reaching approximately 68 million households across key regional markets.

The Southeast Asia launch builds upon New to The Street's existing weekly Bloomberg Television distribution across the United States, Latin America and MENA, creating a broader global platform for companies seeking sustained visibility among investors, consumers, business leaders and strategic partners.

"Our October 3 expansion represents another major step in building a truly global audience platform for public companies and aspiring public companies," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of New to The Street. "We combine the reach and credibility of linear television with digital media, social distribution, executive storytelling and one of the world's largest business-focused YouTube ecosystems. Our clients do not simply receive an interview-they enter an ongoing media ecosystem built to support their stories and long-term growth."

The Audience Platform for Public Companies

For 18 years, New to The Street has developed long-form interviews, short-form content, television commercials, earned-media campaigns, social-media distribution, outdoor advertising and investor-focused events for public and growth-stage companies.

Its expanding media ecosystem combines:

Weekly linear television broadcasts

Distribution across the United States and international markets

More than 6.3 million combined YouTube subscribers

Long-form executive interviews and corporate biographies

Short-form digital and social-media programming

Television commercials and corporate spotlights

Times Square and other premium outdoor advertising

Earned-media and news-distribution support

Weekly accredited-investor events supporting participating clients

New to The Street describes this integrated model as "The Audience Platform"-an ecosystem designed to place compelling companies and their leaders directly before large, targeted audiences through its signature editorial platform, Opportunities to Consider.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is an 18-year-old media brand serving public companies and companies aspiring to access the public markets. Co-founded and led by Chief Executive Officer Vince Caruso, the company combines linear television, long-form interviews, earned media, social-media amplification, outdoor advertising, investor engagement and a YouTube ecosystem exceeding 6.3 million subscribers.

Through weekly programming and continuing digital distribution, New to The Street gives business leaders a platform to communicate their strategies, technologies, milestones and market opportunities directly to investors and viewers worldwide.

New to The Street also conducts weekly accredited-investor events designed to provide participating clients with additional exposure and relationship-building opportunities.

Watch and subscribe:

New to The Street TV:

https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

NewsOut:

https://www.youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

Opportunities to Consider

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Business Development

John Battenfeld

New to The Street

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-broadcasts-at-6-30-pm-et-across-bloomberg-u.s.-latin-america-1217325