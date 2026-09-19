New to The Street Broadcasts Tonight at 6:30 PM ET Across the United States, Latin America and MENA, Featuring BioVie, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Lantern Pharma and SafeSpace Global

BioVie (Nasdaq:BIVI) CEO Cuong Do Discusses the Company's Recent Long COVID Clinical Results and the Potential of Bezisterim to Address Significant Unmet Patient Needs

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the world's longest-running sponsored and syndicated business television programs, announces tonight's broadcast featuring executives from BioVie Inc. (Nasdaq:BIVI), Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ACXP), Lantern Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:LTRN) and SafeSpace Global.

The program airs tonight at 6:30 PM Eastern Time across Bloomberg Television's U.S., Latin America and Middle East and North Africa markets, giving viewers access to executive interviews covering biotechnology, pharmaceutical innovation, artificial intelligence and next-generation security technology.

BioVie Inc. (Nasdaq:BIVI)

BioVie President and CEO Cuong Do discusses the company's recently announced Phase 2 ADDRESS-LC results evaluating bezisterim in patients suffering from Long COVID.

Do explains the encouraging signals observed across multiple clinical endpoints, including areas related to fatigue, post-exertional malaise and cognitive symptoms. He also discusses what the results could mean for the continued clinical development of bezisterim, the design of a potential Phase 3 program and the millions of patients still searching for an effective Long COVID treatment.

BioVie is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies targeting neurological, neurodegenerative and advanced liver diseases. Bezisterim is designed to address inflammation and insulin resistance-biological processes believed to contribute to Long COVID and several neurodegenerative conditions.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals CEO David Luci presents its work developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections.

The company's lead product candidate, ibezapolstat, is being developed as a potential treatment for Clostridioides difficile infection, commonly known as C. difficile or C. diff. The interview explores the company's recent scientific developments, global intellectual-property portfolio and plans for advancing ibezapolstat toward Phase 3 clinical development.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:LTRN)

Lantern's CEO Panna Sharma discusses how it is applying artificial intelligence, machine learning and biomarker-driven drug development to transform the economics and timeline of oncology research.

The company's proprietary RADR artificial-intelligence platform is designed to help identify patient populations, uncover new therapeutic indications and accelerate the development of precision oncology drug candidates.

SafeSpace Global

SafeSpace Global CEO Scott Boruff presents its artificial intelligence-powered security platform designed to improve threat detection, emergency response and situational awareness across schools, senior-care facilities and other vulnerable environments.

The interview explores how SafeSpace Global combines advanced technology with real-world security applications to help organizations identify risks earlier, coordinate responses faster and create safer spaces for the communities they serve.

"Tonight's broadcast brings together four companies addressing major global challenges-from Long COVID and antibiotic resistance to cancer treatment and public safety," said Vince Caruso, co-founder and CEO of New to The Street. "Our international television distribution and rapidly growing digital ecosystem give innovative companies a powerful platform to communicate directly with investors, industry leaders and the public."

About New to The Street

Founded in 2009, New to The Street is a leading financial and business media platform producing sponsored programming, executive interviews, digital content and outdoor advertising campaigns for public and private companies.

New to The Street broadcasts weekly across the United States, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its expanding media ecosystem combines international television distribution, more than 6.3 million YouTube subscribers across New to The Street TV and NewsOut, social-media amplification, earned-media distribution and high-impact billboard exposure throughout New York City's Times Square.

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Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements made during sponsored interviews may constitute forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties. Viewers should review each featured company's public filings and official disclosures. New to The Street does not provide investment advice, and its programming should not be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell any security.

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-broadcasts-tonight-at-6-30-pm-et-across-the-united-states-la-1224237