RedChip Companies, Inc.: Alliance Entertainment and BioVie Interviews to Air Nationally on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on CNBC and Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:AENT) and BioVie Inc. (Nasdaq:BIVI) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, September 19, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and on CNBC this Sunday, September 20, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

AENT: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aent_access

BIVI: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bivi_access

Alliance Entertainment: Capitalizing on the Resurgence of Physical Entertainment and Collectibles

Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment, joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss how the company is leveraging its scale across music, movies, gaming and collectibles as consumers increasingly embrace physical ownership, premium products and fandom-driven collectibles. With more than 340,000 SKUs reaching over 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, Alliance has built a broad platform connecting leading content owners and entertainment brands with consumers across multiple channels.

Fiscal 2026 delivered strong growth across the business. Revenue increased 8% to $1.15 billion, gross profit rose 15%, gross margin expanded 80 basis points to 13.3%, adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $41.5 million, and adjusted EPS climbed 24% to $0.46 per share. Growth was broad-based, with vinyl revenue up 13%, CDs up 25%, physical movies up 22% and collectibles up 45% - reinforcing the strength of physical entertainment and Alliance's ability to translate that demand into improving profitability.

Walker also discusses the company's push into higher-value collectibles through Alliance Authentic and Endstate Authentic. By combining premium physical products with authentication, digital identity and provenance, Alliance is creating new ways to engage collectors beyond the initial sale. Together with its extensive distribution network, content relationships and growing portfolio of proprietary products, these capabilities position Alliance to participate more broadly in the expanding collectibles ecosystem.

BioVie: Advancing Bezisterim Across Long COVID and Neuroinflammatory Disease

Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie, joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss encouraging Phase 2 results for bezisterim in Long COVID and the broader opportunity for the drug across neurological diseases linked to chronic inflammation. In the ADDRESS-LC study, bezisterim showed benefits in patients with significant fatigue, post-exertional malaise and cognitive impairment, while 21 of 22 measured endpoints favored treatment across the overall study population.

The results are particularly notable because Long COVID remains a major unmet medical need, affecting an estimated 17 million to 20 million U.S. adults with no FDA-approved treatment specifically for the condition. BioVie believes bezisterim's ability to target inflammation and insulin resistance could address several of the neurological symptoms that make the condition so difficult to treat.

The Long COVID data also follow positive Phase 2 findings in Parkinson's disease, giving BioVie additional evidence that bezisterim may have potential across multiple conditions where neuroinflammation is believed to play an important role. With clinical signals now emerging in both Parkinson's disease and Long COVID, the Company is building a broader development story around a single drug candidate with applications across several large neurological markets.

AENT and BIVI are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) is a scaled entertainment commerce and collectibles platform serving content owners, brands, retailers and fans across music, movies, gaming, licensed merchandise and collectibles. The Company also owns and develops proprietary brands and platforms, including Handmade by Robots and Alliance Authentic, while Endstate Authentic adds NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity capabilities supporting provenance, brand protection and authenticated resale. Leveraging decades of industry relationships and distribution, fulfillment and inventory-management expertise, Alliance reaches more than 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, connecting entertainment franchises and collectible products with consumers across channels and generations.

For more information, visit www.aent.com.

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurological disorders and advanced liver disease. Its lead investigational drug candidate, bezisterim (NE3107), targets neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, which are believed to be key drivers of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Bezisterim is also being studied for Long COVID, where persistent inflammation is thought to underlie symptoms such as brain fog and fatigue.

In liver disease, BioVie is advancing BIV201, a continuous infusion of terlipressin treatment that has received FDA Orphan and Fast Track designations. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis, and the Company plans to study BIV201 in a Phase 3 trial for the reduction of further decompensation in patients with cirrhosis and ascites. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation ("Alliance"), BioVie Inc. ("BioVie"), and their respective businesses, operations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review Alliance's and BioVie's respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the companies and the risks associated with an investment in their securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to Alliance and BioVie and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding Alliance and BioVie contained in this release has been derived from information provided by the respective companies or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alliance-entertainment-and-biovie-interviews-to-air-nationally-o-1223617