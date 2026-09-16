RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join BioVie's Exclusive Live Investor Webinar: Inside the ADDRESS-LC Phase 2 Results

BioVie CEO Cuong Do to discuss newly reported Phase 2 data showing bezisterim's potential across key Long COVID symptoms

Learn why the ADDRESS-LC findings, together with recent Parkinson's data, could strengthen the case for targeting inflammation and insulin resistance across neurological disorders

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on September 23, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET with BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI).

The exclusive event will feature BioVie President and CEO Cuong Do, who will provide an in-depth review of the Company's topline results from the Phase 2 ADDRESS-LC trial evaluating bezisterim in patients with Long COVID. Do will discuss findings across the condition's key symptoms-including fatigue, post-exertional malaise and cognitive impairment-and why BioVie believes the results support bezisterim's potential to address the symptoms individual patients experience. The Company reported that 21 of 22 clinical endpoints assessed favored bezisterim treatment.

The presentation will also examine how the ADDRESS-LC results support BioVie's scientific thesis that chronic inflammation and associated insulin resistance may contribute to neurological dysfunction. Do will discuss the Long COVID findings alongside BioVie's recently reported Phase 2 Parkinson's disease results and what the two studies may indicate about bezisterim's therapeutic potential across multiple CNS conditions. With no FDA-approved therapy specifically for Long COVID and a potentially large affected population, management will also address the commercial opportunity should bezisterim continue to advance successfully.

A live Q&A session with management will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/BIVI/82953743983

Questions can be pre-submitted to BIVI@redchip.com or asked online during the live event.

About BioVie, Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurological disorders and advanced liver disease. Its lead candidate, bezisterim (NE3107), targets neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, which are believed to be key drivers of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Bezisterim is also being studied for long COVID, where persistent inflammation is thought to underlie symptoms such as brain fog and fatigue.

In liver disease, BioVie is advancing BIV201, a continuous infusion of terlipressin treatment that has received FDA Orphan and Fast Track designations. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis, and the Company plans to study BIV201 in a Phase 3 trial for the reduction of further decompensation in patients with cirrhosis and ascites. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

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RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding BioVie Inc. ("BioVie") and its business, operations, production plans, projects, partnerships and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review BioVie's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the Company and the risks associated with an investment in its securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to BioVie and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding BioVie contained in this release has been derived from information provided by BioVie or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

BIVI@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-biovies-exclusive-live-investor-webinar-inside-the-address-1221571