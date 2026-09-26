New to The Street Show 773 Premieres Tonight on Bloomberg Television, Featuring Glint, Sagtec Global, BioVie and SafeSpace Global

Gold-backed payments, enterprise AI, a Long COVID clinical readout and AI-powered school safety lead a 6:30 p.m. ET broadcast reaching audiences across the United States, Latin America and MENA

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2026 / New to The Street, the financial-media platform for public companies, pre-IPO companies and entrepreneurs, today announced that Show 773 will air tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Television across the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The episode features four executive interviews at the intersection of fintech, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and public safety: Jason Cozens of Glint (glintpay.com), Kevin Ng of Sagtec Global Limited (Nasdaq:SAGT), Cuong Do of BioVie Inc. (Nasdaq:BIVI) and Scott M. Boruff of SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC).

Following the broadcast, every segment will be distributed across New to The Street's YouTube ecosystem of more than 6.3 million combined subscribers, spanning the New to The Street TV and NewsOut channels.

"Show 773 puts four very different growth stories in front of a global investor audience in a single half hour: gold you can spend, AI built for enterprise, a potential first in Long COVID treatment and technology designed to protect students," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "Our job is to give leadership teams the time and the reach to explain what they are building and why it matters. Bloomberg Television and our digital ecosystem let us do both at scale."

Inside Show 773

Glint: Spendable Physical Gold Moves Closer to U.S. Customers

Glint CEO Jason Cozens discusses the fintech's expanding U.S. presence and the launch of a new Brink's vaulting option in Miami. U.S. customers can now choose Brink's Miami or Brink's Zurich for newly purchased gold and silver. Cozens explains how Glint differs from a gold ETF by providing direct, allocated ownership of physical metal that customers can spend through the Glint app and Glint Mastercard, and how state legislation in Florida and other states is reshaping the role of gold and silver as money.

Sagtec Global (Nasdaq:SAGT): Strategic Capital to Accelerate AI Growth

Chairman and CEO Kevin Ng outlines Sagtec's recently completed strategic private placement with His Royal Highness Prince Hassanal of Pahang, Malaysia, and how the company plans to apply the capital and investor network to its AI platforms. Ng discusses 46% gross-profit growth, a gross margin increase from 20.1% to 29%, the rollout of AI-agent products, investments in data centers and AI infrastructure, and the company's planned expansion into the U.S. market.

BioVie (Nasdaq:BIVI): A Potential First in Long COVID

President and CEO Cuong Do reviews topline results from the Phase 2 ADDRESS-LC trial evaluating bezisterim for neurological symptoms associated with Long COVID. Do explains why patients with high symptom burden showed clinically relevant improvements in fatigue, post-exertional malaise and cognitive impairment, why the company believes bezisterim may be the first drug candidate to show benefit across all three symptom areas in a well-controlled trial, and next steps, including a planned End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA.

SafeSpace Global (OTCID:SSGC): AI-Powered Safety for Schools and Communities

Founder and CEO Scott M. Boruff presents SafeSpace Global's applied multimodal AI platform, which integrates with existing camera infrastructure to identify potential weapons and threats, route alerts for human verification and trigger faster emergency response. The discussion follows the company's first K-12 school installation and a newly announced financing framework of up to approximately $11 million to support its next phase of growth.

Television Commercials Supporting Show 773

The broadcast will also feature television commercials from:

BioVie Inc. (Nasdaq:BIVI)

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:LTRN)

FreeCast, Inc. (Nasdaq:CAST)

Big Sky Industrial Inc. (BSIN)

Southeast Asia Launch: October 3

Beginning October 3, 2026, New to The Street will extend its weekly Bloomberg Television distribution into Southeast Asia, adding reach to approximately 68 million households and further expanding the global audience available to featured companies.

How to Watch

Bloomberg Television: Tonight, Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET (United States, Latin America and MENA)

Tonight, Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET (United States, Latin America and MENA) New to The Street TV on YouTube: youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV NewsOut on YouTube: youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

Now Booking Q1 2027

New to The Street is booking public companies, emerging-growth businesses and companies preparing to enter the public markets for its Q1 2027 global television and digital programming lineup.

Booking contact:

John Battenfeld

JOHN@NewtoTheStreet.com

About New to The Street

Founded in 2009, New to The Street is a sponsored and syndicated business television platform serving public companies, emerging-growth businesses and companies aspiring to enter the public markets. Co-founded and led by CEO Vince Caruso, New to The Street combines weekly Bloomberg Television broadcasts, long-form executive interviews, television commercials, earned media, social-media distribution, NewsOut press-release coverage, accredited-investor events and premium outdoor advertising, including Times Square billboards. Its YouTube ecosystem, including the New to The Street TV and NewsOut channels, exceeds 6.3 million combined subscribers.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

www.NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-show-773-premieres-tonight-on-bloomberg-television-featuring-1227498