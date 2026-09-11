REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - At 8:42 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) - up 51% at $8.01
- ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) - up 44% at $10.44
- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (AENT) - up 37% at $7.53
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) - up 31% at $81.47
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) - up 11% at $4.50
- Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)- up 9% at $13.72
- RH (RH) - up 7% at $143.05
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) - up 7% at $9.48
- Deep Fission, Inc. (FISN) - up 6% at $7.15
- Oracle Corporation (ORCL) - up 5% at $161.09
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) - down 17% at $22.38
- Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) - down 15% at $14.25
- CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) - down 15% at $5.35
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) - down 11% at $1.45
- Alkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT) - down 9% at $17.44
- Ticketplus Ltd. (TP) - down 8% at $8.17
- Founder Group Limited (FGL) - down 8% at $4.70
- National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) - down 7% at $28.85
- SUNation Energy Inc. (SUNE) - down 6% at $3.16
- System1, Inc. (SST) - down 5% at $3.65
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