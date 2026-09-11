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WKN: A42DCV | ISIN: US88066N4025 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.09.26 | 17:25
8,960 US-Dollar
+267,21 % +6,520
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TENON MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENON MEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACV AUCTIONS
ACV AUCTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACV AUCTIONS INC10,430+41,42 %
ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORPORATION7,060+33,21 %
FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC69,20+29,35 %
TENON MEDICAL INC8,960+267,21 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.