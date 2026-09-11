In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) - up 51% at $8.01 ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) - up 44% at $10.44 Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (AENT) - up 37% at $7.53 Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) - up 31% at $81.47 Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) - up 11% at $4.50 Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)- up 9% at $13.72 RH (RH) - up 7% at $143.05 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) - up 7% at $9.48 Deep Fission, Inc. (FISN) - up 6% at $7.15 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) - up 5% at $161.09

In the Red - Premarket Losers

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) - down 17% at $22.38 Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) - down 15% at $14.25 CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) - down 15% at $5.35 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) - down 11% at $1.45 Alkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT) - down 9% at $17.44 Ticketplus Ltd. (TP) - down 8% at $8.17 Founder Group Limited (FGL) - down 8% at $4.70 National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) - down 7% at $28.85 SUNation Energy Inc. (SUNE) - down 6% at $3.16 System1, Inc. (SST) - down 5% at $3.65

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - At 8:42 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX