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WKN: A40NY5 | ISIN: CNE100006M58 | Ticker-Symbol: 1520
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 21:19
11,210 Euro
+0,07 % +0,008
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FTSE China 50
Hong Kong 50
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MIDEA GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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MIDEA GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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11,05811,23613:03
11,10811,29404.09.
PR Newswire
05.09.2026 18:48 Uhr
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Midea Group: FC Barcelona Legend Carles Puyol Joins Midea at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Barcelona legend Carles Puyol appeared at Midea's IFA 2026 stand, marking a major European consumer-facing moment for Midea and FC Barcelona's five-year partnership. The former captain discussed leadership and high standards, joined Lewis Fu, President of Midea International, to present a customized FC Barcelona jersey, and toured Midea's SMART MASTER and FC Barcelona partnership zone.

During the conversation, Puyol recalled giving Éric Abidal the captain's armband and inviting him to lift the 2011 UEFA Champions League trophy. For Puyol, leadership means recognizing others, setting an example and maintaining high standards until the final whistle.

"World-class performance is never about individual talent alone. It comes from hard work, continuous improvement and trusting the people around you," said Carles Puyol. "Those values are deeply rooted in FC Barcelona, and I see the same commitment to high standards in Midea. I am proud to help bring them together through this partnership."

"Midea and FC Barcelona share a commitment to world-class performance," said Lewis Fu, "We bring that same discipline and drive for continuous improvement to technology, making everyday life simpler. Having Carles Puyol with us at IFA brings those shared values and our five-year partnership to life."

At Midea's SMART MASTER area, Puyol explored connected home experiences powered by Comfort Agent and Health Agent, bringing "A Home That Understands" to life. Before leaving, a service robot brought him popcorn. Puyol then took on the "Shoot Like a Star" football challenge in the FC Barcelona area.

Midea and FC Barcelona are now in the first season of their five-year partnership, effective July 1, 2026. As the club's Main Partner and Official Home Appliances Partner, Midea's logo appears on the sleeves of its match and training shirts.

At IFA 2026, Puyol's visit brought the partnership closer to fans while reflecting Midea's goal of making advanced technology feel simpler at home.

About Midea and Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Founded in 1968, Midea Group is a leading global technology company and one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers. As a Fortune Global 500 enterprise, it ranked No. 231 in 2026. The Group operates across seven business pillars: Smart Home, Industrial Technologies, Building Technologies, KUKA, New Energy, Midea Healthcare and ANNTO Logistics.

www.midea-group.com

www.midea.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fc-barcelona-legend-carles-puyol-joins-midea-at-ifa-2026-302870700.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.