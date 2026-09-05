Midea Group: FC Barcelona Legend Carles Puyol Joins Midea at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Barcelona legend Carles Puyol appeared at Midea's IFA 2026 stand, marking a major European consumer-facing moment for Midea and FC Barcelona's five-year partnership. The former captain discussed leadership and high standards, joined Lewis Fu, President of Midea International, to present a customized FC Barcelona jersey, and toured Midea's SMART MASTER and FC Barcelona partnership zone.

During the conversation, Puyol recalled giving Éric Abidal the captain's armband and inviting him to lift the 2011 UEFA Champions League trophy. For Puyol, leadership means recognizing others, setting an example and maintaining high standards until the final whistle.

"World-class performance is never about individual talent alone. It comes from hard work, continuous improvement and trusting the people around you," said Carles Puyol. "Those values are deeply rooted in FC Barcelona, and I see the same commitment to high standards in Midea. I am proud to help bring them together through this partnership."

"Midea and FC Barcelona share a commitment to world-class performance," said Lewis Fu, "We bring that same discipline and drive for continuous improvement to technology, making everyday life simpler. Having Carles Puyol with us at IFA brings those shared values and our five-year partnership to life."

At Midea's SMART MASTER area, Puyol explored connected home experiences powered by Comfort Agent and Health Agent, bringing "A Home That Understands" to life. Before leaving, a service robot brought him popcorn. Puyol then took on the "Shoot Like a Star" football challenge in the FC Barcelona area.

Midea and FC Barcelona are now in the first season of their five-year partnership, effective July 1, 2026. As the club's Main Partner and Official Home Appliances Partner, Midea's logo appears on the sleeves of its match and training shirts.

At IFA 2026, Puyol's visit brought the partnership closer to fans while reflecting Midea's goal of making advanced technology feel simpler at home.

About Midea and Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Founded in 1968, Midea Group is a leading global technology company and one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers. As a Fortune Global 500 enterprise, it ranked No. 231 in 2026. The Group operates across seven business pillars: Smart Home, Industrial Technologies, Building Technologies, KUKA, New Energy, Midea Healthcare and ANNTO Logistics.

www.midea-group.com

www.midea.com

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