Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 05.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarmstufe Rot…: Wolfram und Wolfram-Aktien explodieren! Zündet jetzt die nächste Aktien-Story?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40NY5 | ISIN: CNE100006M58 | Ticker-Symbol: 1520
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 21:19
11,210 Euro
+0,07 % +0,008
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
Hong Kong 50
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,05811,23613:03
11,10811,29404.09.
PR Newswire
05.09.2026 23:00 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven - Master the Pizza Moments

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The kitchen has always been the heart of the home - where routines become traditions and recipes become signature dishes. Yet European home cooks have long accepted compromises: cramped interiors, uneven results, endless preheating. The new Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven eliminates these trade-offs, bringing one highly coveted experience directly home: the authentic pizza.

Most ovens max out around 250°C - suitable for a casserole, but falling short of what genuine pizza demands. Professional pizzerias fire at 350°C or higher, creating the blistered crust, leopard-spotted char, and airy-yet-crisp texture that defines a great pie. Until now, achieving this at home meant a backyard brick oven or settling for delivery.

The Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven changes the equation by pushing a full 350°C - a temperature rarely seen in home appliances. But heat alone isn't enough. The oven pairs this intensity with a built-in Pizzaz stone, engineered to absorb and radiate heat directly into the dough, mimicking a traditional brick oven hearth. The result: a pizza that goes from raw dough to pizzeria-perfect in under three minutes - never soggy, never dry, always brilliant.

What makes this possible is an entirely rethought airflow architecture. A closed impeller fan delivers 4× the airflow speed of conventional ovens, while 28° angle vents ensure over 30% more even heat distribution. Every pizza emerges with consistent color, texture, and doneness from edge to center.

Its 0.2-second instant heat technology with Graphene Turbo Airflow makes preheating a non-event. You set it, and it's ready.

Beyond pizza, the Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven offers 81 liters of capacity with four-layer cooking support - weekday dinners, weekend baking, or holiday feasts, all in one cycle. The full-glass door integrates seamlessly with cabinetry, while the Quiet-Close system ensures smooth, silent operation.

The Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven isn't just a specification sheet brought to life; it's a statement about what home cooking can be when your appliance finally matches your ambition.

Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven. Master the Pizza Moments.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-spacemaster-series-built-in-oven--master-the-pizza-moments-302870740.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.